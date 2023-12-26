  1. Home
  2. Covid patient dies in Mangaluru hospital

News Network
December 26, 2023

Mangaluru: An elderly man, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, December 26.

DHO Dr HR Thimmaiah said that the 83-year-old patient was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

His condition was serious when he was admitted to the hospital. As he was suffering COPD, it was considered a SARI case and was tested for Covid-19.

DHO said out of 139 samples sent for tests on Monday, five tested positive.

News Network
December 23,2023

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw communally motivated hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government.

Taking to social media on Friday, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah is all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

"Sowing of poisonous seeds in the beautiful garden of all religions is Siddaramaiah's guarantee scheme. The uniform guidelines were implemented to ensure equality among children in schools and colleges. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India as well," BJP calimed.

But, the Chief Minister is creating divisiveness in the minds of school going children in the matter of uniforms, BJP said.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he has asked for lifting of the ban on hijab for students and pre-university students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' slogan is bogus. The BJP is into dividing people and the society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. Anyone can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision banning hijab.

"Dressing and food habits are people's choice. You can wear whatever dress you want to. You can eat whatever you want. Whatever I eat is my right. I am clad in dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with that?

"Our government will work for the poor. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating," Siddaramaiah said after inaugurating the newly-constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in the Nanjangudu constituency in Mysuru.

The previous BJP government had imposed a ban on wearing hijab in schools and pre-university colleges.

The move was questioned by the students in the Karnataka High Court, which had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently pending in the Supreme Court.

News Network
December 16,2023

3captives.jpg

Israeli occupation army, which has invaded Gaza under the pretext of rescuing hostages, has instead brutally killed three of them and then tendered an apology. 

Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26, who were captured by Hamas during October 7 operation, were shot and killed by Israeli army.

The military said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing on Friday.
 
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October operation.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read "Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.

Families of the hostages said this week they were “shocked” by the announcement by the director of Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad that he was refusing to conduct new negotiations to free them, and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

About 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas gunmen breached the separation barrier into Israel on 7 October and reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that bringing home all of the hostages is one of its chief war aims. But in seven weeks since ground troops pushed into northern Gaza, troops have not rescued any hostages, though they freed one early in the conflict and have found the bodies of several more.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since 7 October and is holding around half without charge.

News Network
December 12,2023

khargeDKS.jpg

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s opposition to releasing the report of the State caste survey conducted during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first term in office.

Intervening in a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in the parliament on Monday, Kharge, when cornered by the treasury benches on the pending caste survey report, said that “all upper-castes are united on this.”

Kharge’s response was triggered by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s assertion that Shivakumar, while holding office, has made his opposition to the report public.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has signed a memorandum that the report of the caste census should not be made public;” Modi said.

The Congress president was quick on his feet to clarify the party’s position on the issue.

“He said that our deputy CM is opposing caste census. He is doing it and they (BJP) are also doing it,” Kharge responded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the sharp exchange to underscore the differences in the Karnataka government.

“They have also warned the government that if the caste census report is made public, they will oppose it. They have said it clearly Kharge ji. You also come from Karnataka,” Joshi said.

Kharge responded to Joshi’s assertion alleging “all upper caste people are united internally on this. You are also there, and he is also there.”

After this brief exchange, Sushil Modi resumed the debate but not before challenging the Congress to make the report public.

“Kharge ji is sitting here. If he has courage, I request him to announce in this house that the caste survey report will be made public within a month,” Modi said.

I.N.D.I.A allies, especially those from UP, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have sought to make holding a nationwide caste census a major political issue for 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also backed the demand, which he reiterated during the campaign for the recently held elections to the 5 state assemblies.

After Bihar government released its caste census data, Siddaramaiah has been facing increasing pressure to disclose the findings of a parallel study called the Socio-Economic Survey.

However, the results have not been made public after leaked information suggested a shift in the perceived dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

