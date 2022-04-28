'Covid vaccination for 6–12 age group to be soon started in Karnataka schools'

Benglauru, Apr 28: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that as part of the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 cases, it has been decided to test ILI and SARI cases reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

“Genome sequencing helps identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. We have eight genome sequencing laboratories, and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted,” he said.

“More booster doses would be administered, and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years would be started in schools soon. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing,” he noted.

The fourth wave of covid has not come, but there has been a slight increase in Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98 per cent of the people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.