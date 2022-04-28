  1. Home
  2. 'Covid vaccination for 6–12 age group to be soon started in Karnataka schools'

News Network
April 28, 2022

Benglauru, Apr 28: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that as part of the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 cases, it has been decided to test ILI and SARI cases reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

“Genome sequencing helps identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. We have eight genome sequencing laboratories, and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted,” he said.

“More booster doses would be administered, and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years would be started in schools soon. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing,” he noted.

The fourth wave of covid has not come, but there has been a slight increase in Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98 per cent of the people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.

April 17,2022

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: 12 police personnel have suffered injuries and more than 45 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative WhatsApp post against Muslims that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved. 

April 24,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model', which would have legal backing, to take action against rioters. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government had adopted such a model during the KG Halli, DJ Halli and other such incidents of violence, indicating that there was no need for the Uttar Pradesh model to be followed. 

The Uttar Pradesh model mainly refers to the use of bulldozers in cracking down on perpetrators.

Bommai said the state government has not considered the Hubballi violence as just a riot. "There is a larger conspiracy behind the violence as a large number of people gathered at the police station in no time and started pelting stones," he said, adding that it seemed pre-planned. 

He said his government has given the police a free hand to probe the case and that those responsible will be taken to task. 

"Police have recorded statements of several accused persons and have got leads against a few organisations. We will take action against all such organisations. There are a few new organisation names that have come up. The police will act against them," he said. 

April 13,2022

In a startling revelation, Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association President Jagannath Shegaji today claimed that a total of 60 MLAs Karnataka are demanding 40 per cent kickback from the contractors.

Speaking at a press meet in Kalaburagi on April 13, he said: “They will come to kick off the works if they are given 10 per cent kickback. After which, we have to pay 30 per cent to 40 per cent kickback in various stages. The list included the legislators from all parties.”

"Bills to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores are pending till March in the state and the bills of Rs 700 crore is pending in Kalyana Karnataka. Several bills are pending with Public Works Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are taking up quality work even though the cost of materials have increased. But, the bills are not being cleared. Due to this reason, the contractors are resorting to killing themselves," he alleged.

"Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment. We are ready to come for a dialogue if the government is assured in this regard. Santosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life in Udupi, had written to the prime minister and union rural development minister about the kickback. Though the Union government directed the state to conduct a probe into it, the government didn't respond positively," the president accused.

Instead of insisting for a probe into the allegations, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had filed a defamation case against Santosh. The truth would have come out if the probe was conducted earlier. Though the contractors had staged protest against the kickbacks in 27 districts of the State earlier, the government is not responding to our demands, he said.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh. If the government fails to provide justice to the death of the contractor. We will launch a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. A criminal case should be filed against Eshwarappa and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to the kin of the deceased, he urged.

Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association General Secretary R K Sanjay, Vice President Mohasin M Patil, Contractor M K Patil and Basavaraj Sajjan were present in the press meet.

