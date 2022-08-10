  1. Home
  2. CT Ravi dares Zameer to prevent installation of Ganesha idol in Idgah Maidan

CT Ravi dares Zameer to prevent installation of Ganesha idol in Idgah Maidan

News Network
August 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has dared Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to prevent the efforts of Hindutva activists to install a Ganesha idol in Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. 

“The Ganesha idol will be installed at the maidan if we make up our minds. The maidan isn’t the property of Zameer Ahmed Khan. We’ll install the Ganesha idol and celebrate the festival in a grand way. Let him stop us from installing the idol,” he told reporters.

“Why should we take his permission to install an idol at the maidan?” he asked, adding, “We are not installing the idol in Arab countries”.

Following the row, Khan visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and spoke to CH Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi held a peace meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations.

He instructed the leaders not to take any step that will disturb law and order. He also warned them that police will take serious action if anyone indulges in activities that disturb peace. 

On Tuesday, Nimbargi met leaders of Hindu organisations and told them the same. The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan, later they will look into the Ganesha festival issue.

News Network
August 8,2022

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

News Network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the "heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

"The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettar from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law," Bommai said in a tweet.

Jnanendra said he has spoken to the Chief Minister about the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police. A senior ADGP rank official will be going to Mangaluru and will monitor the probe and take necessary actions, he said.

Along with nabbing the culprits, efforts are also on to maintain peace and order, the Home Minister said. "it is natural that there will be anger about losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace."

News Network
July 31,2022

Mangaluru, July 31: The owner of the vehicle, which was used by the assailants for murdering Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, has been arrested by the police.

The arrested has been identified as Ajith Crasta. Confirming the arrest, ADGP (Law and order) Alok Kumar said that the police are questioning him. 

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Ajith Crasta was in touch with one of the accused. The information given by him would help the police to nab the culprits, he said.  

Meanwhile, the white coloured Hyundai Eon car used by the murderers was seized from Padubidri in Udupi district today.

The locals who noticed the abandoned car in a deserted place at Inna village in Padubidri informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and identified it, sources said. 

It is learnt that after killing Fazil, the murderers had fled till Padubidri and then abandoned the car there. 

