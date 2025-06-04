  1. Home
  2. A cup that brought DEATH: RCB victory parade turns into chaos in Bengaluru; 11 dead

News Network
June 4, 2025

stampede1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 4: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden victory celebration turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and 47 injured, according to officials and eyewitness accounts. 

The stampede — Bengaluru’s first in decades — broke out between 4 pm and 5:30 pm at the stadium’s three entry gates (17, 18 and 21), as thousands pushed their way to witness the invite-only historic event. 

Most of the deceased were young men and women, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl. Many victims are believed to have died from suffocation after being trampled. 

Thirty-three injured victims are still in hospital. At least one is critical. 

Reliable sources said that RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government ignored police advice to postpone the celebrations. 

“We tried to discourage them but there was a mad frenzy. The celebrations had continued into the early hours, and our personnel were exhausted. Though we managed to cancel the victory procession, our request to either confine the celebrations to a single venue or postpone it to Sunday — when emotions would have settled — was ignored,” said a senior police officer. “We simply had no time to prepare. It was a case of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’.” 

There were heart-wrenching scenes at hospitals. “Yelu, chinna? Appa banddidare, baa maga (Wake up, son. Father has come),” cried the mother of 20-year-old Bhumik. 

His father, Lakshman, was equally inconsolable. “God gave me everything. Now what am I supposed to do without my son? How can I go back home,” he said. 

A traffic policeman deployed at the stadium flagged the “poor coordination” among the police, the fire force and the KSCA. At the time of the stampede, a large number of police personnel were deployed near the Vidhana Soudha, where the state government was felicitating the RCB players. “We didn’t even have clarity on the event’s agenda,” he said. 

After the Vidhana Soudha event ended, large crowds travelled through Cubbon Park to reach the stadium. Despite the huge crowd — estimated at 3 lakh — there was no public address system. 

Shockingly, even after the stampede, another gate near Queen’s Road was opened, and many people streamed in. 

One eyewitness said the security was so overwhelmed that people were allowed in without their entry passes being checked. 

Many were perched on trees. Barricades were broken down and hundreds of discarded footwear lay scattered outside the entry gates. 

A DH journalist at the stadium saw ambulances streaming in and out, their sirens drowned by cries of cheering fans. Many victims had to be taken out in autos. Some ambulances carrying the victims got stuck in the crowd-packed roads around the stadium. 

“I shifted two people barely breathing into an auto,” the officer said. “There was no mercy. Everyone just wanted to get in, no matter what. Everyone was busy making videos.” 

Namma Metro shut five stations and reopened them only when crowds cleared out. 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the police, saying they did their best. “You saw the crowd. We can’t hit them with sticks.” 

The RCB issued a statement, saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents” and “mourns the tragic loss of lives”. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Bantwal, June 2: All five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. 

A group of persons on May 27 attacked Abdul Rahman and Kalandar Shafi, who were unloading sand from a pick-up truck at Ira Kodi, with lethal weapons resulting in the death of the former and serious injuries to the latter.

The Bantwal Rural Police are now conducting a deeper investigation with the accused in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Deepak (21) from Mundrakodi, Kurniyal village

Pruthviraj (21) and Chinthan (19) from Shivajinagar, Ammunje

Sumith Acharya (27) from Tenkabellur

Raviraj (23) from Badagabellur

They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody.

Dakshina Kannada district police had formed five teams under the investigating officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, to crack the murder.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more accused may be detained and questioned in the coming days as part of the continuing probe.

News Network
May 25,2025

uaedrasriram.jpg

Chennai-based Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer who returned to India in 2023 after decades of working in Saudi Arabia, has become the first-ever winner of the United Arab Emirates Dirham 100 million (approximately ₹230 crore) grand prize in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. This unprecedented win, announced on May 22, 2025, marks the largest individual payout in the platform's history .

Rajagopalan's victory came on March 16, 2025, when he randomly selected seven numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. His numbers matched the draw, making him an overnight multi-millionaire. In an emotional letter to Emirates Draw, he expressed his gratitude:

“The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen.”

Raised in a modest, middle-class household, Rajagopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. The sacrifices were many, and dreams often postponed, until this life-changing moment. He shared that his 88-year-old mother, once weary from life's struggles, now glows with happiness. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity and views the jackpot as a chance to build generational wealth.

Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, paused its UAE operations at the end of 2023 following new regulations introduced by the UAE’s Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (CGRA). The company has since shifted its focus to international markets .

Comparison with Other Notable Winners

Junaid Rana (Pakistan): In October 2021, Pakistani expat Junaid Rana won Dh50 million in the Mahzooz draw. A former driver earning Dh6,000 a month, he used the winnings to reunite his family in Dubai, invest in businesses back home, and fulfill lifelong dreams, including buying his dream car and securing a comfortable future for his ailing brother.

Aravind Appukuttan (India): Sharjah-based Indian resident Aravind Appukuttan won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw in December 2023 through a free ticket. Sharing the prize with 20 friends, he called it a dream come true and urged others to keep their hopes alive. He plans to pay off loans and save the rest.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 30,2025

floodings2.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
________________________________________

Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

floodings1.jpg

