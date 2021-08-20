Customs intercept Dubai passenger with smuggled gold at Mangaluru Airport

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

News Network
August 12,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 12: As many as 499 children have tested positive for covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days and out of these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old.

The Health Department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.

In the coming few weeks the number might get three times more than this, sources in the health department explain.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly and avoiding them from crowded places.

The state is recording 1,500 plus Covid cases on an average and so far 15,919 deaths have occurred due to the virus.

At least 19 children between the ages of 0 and 9 have died and 26 children in age group of 10 to 19 have lost their lives. Hence, 45 children of the age group of 0 to 19 years have died. As many as 279 of the age group of 20 to 30 have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus.

News Network
August 20,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka reported 1,453 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,36,077 and the toll to 37,105.

The day also saw 1,408 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,77,785.

Out of 1,453 new cases reported on Friday, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 21,161.

While the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.16 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada accounted for most number of deaths (6), Mysuru and Uttara Kannada had two each, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 352, Dakshina Kannada 341, Udupi 176, Hassan 101, Kodagu 95, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,509. Mysuru came next with 1,75,080 and Tumakuru had 1,18,819.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,10,640, followed by Mysuru 1,71,725 and Tumakuru 1,17,058.

Cumulativelym a total of 4,16,82,357 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,73,000 were on Friday alone.

News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Senior Congress Leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the decision of the state government to implement the New Education Policy from the current academic year is undemocratic and dictatorial.

"It is a dictatorial decision. The NEP has been implemented without any discussion. It is against the spirit of federalism. The policy should have been implemented after a detailed discussion," he said.

On Saturday, the government had issued an order implementing NEP-2020 from the current academic year and with it Karnataka became the first state in the country to issue the order on it.

Commenting further, Siddaramaiah said the government went ahead with the implementation of the policy despite education experts urging it to do so only after discussions with experts, he said.

This policy, Siddaramaiah said, will give private universities a free hand, while reducing government universities into mere certificate-selling shops.

"The central and the state governments have gone out of their way to reduce the government universities into mere certificate-selling shops and encourage private universities to make more money," he alleged.

Moreover, education is in the concurrent list as per the Schedule 7 of the Indian Constitution, but the union government is imposing the policy on the states by denying them their right.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that some of the recommendations made in the policy are harmful to the interest of the state.

