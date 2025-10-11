  1. Home
  2. #CyberSafeUdupi: Police drive to build a cyber-aware community gains momentum

October 11, 2025

Udupi: In an innovative step to curb the rising menace of cybercrime, the Udupi District Police have launched a month-long awareness campaign that blends technology, creativity, and citizen engagement.

From October 10 to 30, the police will conduct an intensive social media and outreach drive under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, aligning with the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the initiative aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by involving citizens—especially students and youth—in fun, informative activities both online and offline.

As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a Cyber Safety Pledge and educate students on safe digital practices.

Residents can also participate virtually by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos promoting cyber safety. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, while tagging the Udupi SP’s official handle.

A Cyber Pledge link will go live on October 10 via WhatsApp and Facebook groups. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate affirming their commitment to responsible digital behavior.

The best two entries in each category—reels, memes, and drawings—will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the SP’s office by the end of the month.

“The focus this month is to spread maximum awareness through innovative, citizen-driven engagement,” said SP Hariram Shankar, urging residents to join the movement. “Together, we can make Udupi a cyber-aware, cyber-safe community.” 

October 1,2025

Mangaluru: The protracted wait for a consistent, direct air link between Coastal Karnataka and Kuwait has finally ended, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the vast expatriate community in the Gulf nation. As the new winter schedule takes effect in the last week of October, the Mangaluru-Kuwait sector will see its weekly direct flights jump from a solitary Sunday service to three, operating on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The increase, spearheaded by Air India Express, marks the re-establishment of a crucial tri-weekly connection that was drastically cut to just one flight in 2023. The previous higher frequency was immensely popular, with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showing that roughly 1,700 expats from Kuwait utilised the service every month.

The restoration is a major victory for the Karnataka diaspora, which has tirelessly campaigned for better connectivity.

A Difficult Journey Now Eased

For years, the reduced schedule forced many travellers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and surrounding districts to undertake inconvenient and time-consuming journeys, often involving layovers in major metropolitan hubs.

Kuwait-based expat Mohandas M. Kamath, who was a leading voice in the campaign for more flights, expressed his profound happiness at the news. "It was truly difficult to travel to my hometown with only one flight option. I often had to land in Mumbai or Bengaluru and then take a domestic flight to reach Mangaluru," he said. "The increase in flights will undoubtedly help the hundreds of expats here."

Kamath revealed that the community had to resort to a robust social media campaign to urge both the air carrier and the Government of India to resume the services.

Catering to the Expat Crowd

The expat community in Kuwait, which includes approximately 24,000 individuals from Karnataka—with an estimated 14,000 hailing from the coastal belt—stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

"This service will help them all," Kamath highlighted. He did, however, offer one suggestion to further optimise the schedule for the working population: operating one of the flights from Kuwait on Thursday evening. "This would allow expats to reach home on Friday morning, which is a holiday in Kuwait," he explained.

The convenience of a direct route is a game-changer, according to many. Patricia Alphonso, a former Kuwait resident who recently moved back to her hometown, stressed how inconvenient the alternative was. "I have travelled via other airports to reach home. It wasn't a convenient journey at all. A direct flight is a much-needed relief," she pointed out.

The boost in frequency is expected to significantly improve travel for families and professionals, solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's role as a vital gateway for Coastal Karnataka's global workforce.

September 27,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

October 10,2025

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

Before the announcement, speculation had swirled around other possible nominees — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — but the Committee’s decision spotlighted grassroots democratic courage over political power.

Machado has become the face of Venezuela’s pro-democracy struggle, defying Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule for decades. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution — yet refused exile, choosing instead to remain in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her message of peaceful resistance and free elections.

A Symbol of Civil Courage

The Committee described Machado as a “unifying force in a fractured opposition,” whose leadership brought together volunteers across political divides.

During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the regime barred her candidacy—Machado backed opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping citizens document and expose electoral fraud.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a future where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

•    Political leader: National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal party she co-founded in 2013; former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015).

•    Pro-democracy activist: Co-founder of Súmate and SoyVenezuela, civic platforms for free elections and democratic transition.

•    Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the OAS; has faced treason charges, travel bans, and political disqualification.

•    Global recognition: Featured in BBC’s 100 Women (2018); winner of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).

•    Economic reformer: Advocates privatization of Venezuela’s oil industry and free-market reforms akin to Argentina’s Javier Milei.

•    Education: Holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a specialization in Finance from IESA.

