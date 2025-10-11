CyberSafeUdupi: Police drive to build a cyber-aware community gains momentum

Udupi: In an innovative step to curb the rising menace of cybercrime, the Udupi District Police have launched a month-long awareness campaign that blends technology, creativity, and citizen engagement.
From October 10 to 30, the police will conduct an intensive social media and outreach drive under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, aligning with the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).
Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the initiative aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by involving citizens—especially students and youth—in fun, informative activities both online and offline.
As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a Cyber Safety Pledge and educate students on safe digital practices.
Residents can also participate virtually by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos promoting cyber safety. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, while tagging the Udupi SP’s official handle.
A Cyber Pledge link will go live on October 10 via WhatsApp and Facebook groups. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate affirming their commitment to responsible digital behavior.
The best two entries in each category—reels, memes, and drawings—will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the SP’s office by the end of the month.
“The focus this month is to spread maximum awareness through innovative, citizen-driven engagement,” said SP Hariram Shankar, urging residents to join the movement. “Together, we can make Udupi a cyber-aware, cyber-safe community.”
