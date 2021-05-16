  1. Home
  2. Cyclone Tauktae claims 7 lives in coastal Karnataka

News Network
May 17, 2021

Mangaluru, May 17: At least seven people were killed in separate incidents in Karnataka’s coastal area after cyclone Tauktae pounded the region with heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

The state government scrambled around 1,000 personnel for rescue and relief efforts in the coastal districts as the very severe cyclonic storm cut a swathe of destruction, damaging houses, public property, uprooting trees and electric poles.

Cases of severe sea erosion were also reported from the coast.

In a tragic incident, a tugboat ‘Alliance’ capsized on Saturday in high seas off Mangaluru coast. Three of the eight-member crew were rescued by locals after they floated ashore using tubes but two were found dead, while three are still missing.

The official death figure released by the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday evening was four, which is yet to include the deaths of ‘Alliance’ crew. 

The tugboat ‘Alliance’ was under contract with the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to assist in offloading crude from Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC).

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said despite warning from the IMD, it was not clear why the tug failed to return to shore on May 14 after completing work of VLCC crude discharge.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of SDMA, citing survivors, said that a few crew members were sheltered at the boat bunker before it capsized. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Security Police (CSP) will survey the wreck to check for any survivors on Monday.

In a second incident involving tugboats, nine members of ‘Coromondel’ were stuck in the boat at Mulki Rocks, located four miles away from Mulki coast near Mangaluru.

With waves rising to six metres and wind speed above 25 knots (46 kph), the ICG and CSP were yet to rescue the crew. “ICG’s vessel INS Varaha is just 500 metres away from Mulki Rocks and is closely monitoring the situation,” Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan said.

The tugboat had adequate essentials and all crew members were seen wearing life jackets. They had sent a video appealing for help, which went viral on social media.

Sources said the Coromondel’s contract with the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had ended six months ago. After the rescue operations, the NMPT will have to submit a report on why the tug was anchored at port and not shifted to safe place despite cyclone warning, sources added.

State authorities have also requested Indian Navy for a helicopter to rescue the crew, which will be deployed from Goa as soon as weather permits.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the state even as the intensity of Tauktae subsided as it moved northward towards the Gujarat coast. Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Karnataka during the course of the week.

News Network
May 7,2021

Mangaluru, May 7: People in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada early on Friday morning rushed to shops and supermarkets to buy essential commodities in the wake of district administration’s announcement to re-impose tougher weekend curfew. 

Consumers had only three hours – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – for shopping. By 10.a.m all shopkeepers had to reach their homes as per new restrictions imposed by the administration.  Panic buying was witnessed across the city, and even in rural areas, as several people lined up outside grocery stores and vegetable markets. 

Several leading markets in Mangaluru city witnessed a sizeable crowd that lined up to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential items, larger than those seen ahead of the weekend lockdown. “People are saying there might be an extended lockdown in the coming week. So, I am here to buy vegetables and fruits,” said a customer, waiting outside a shop at Mallikatte market.

Even medical shops witnessed brisk sales. “We witnessed a similar shopping spree during the first wave of the pandemic,” said a shopkeeper.

However, in a worrisome trend, people crowding outside shops and markets failed to follow Covid-19 protocols.

By 9 am, majority of the shops in Mangaluru City downed its shutters while a few shops that were open were asked to close down by officials. In rural areas like Kumpala and Deralakatte, there was a huge crowd outside the shops even after 9 am.

The weekend curfew comes into force at 9 pm today.

News Network
May 5,2021

Mangaluru, May 5: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control. 

“The country’s PM is scheduled to speak...whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We’re waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening,” Yediyurappa told reporters on the sidelines of former chief minister KC Reddy’s 119th birth anniversary. 

Speculation is rife that Karnataka might consider extending its ‘close down’ beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end. The 2-week ‘close down’, which is akin to a lockdown, prohibits movement of people and essential shops are allowed to operate only for a few hours in the morning.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare".

News Network
May 8,2021

Karwar, May 08: There was a minor fire on board the Indian Navy's Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the early hours Saturday, and no harm suffered by both the Navy personnel as well as to the vessel.

According to official sources, a minor fire was witnessed on board of the Aircraft and immediately put down by the Navy personnel.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors," a statement said.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement added.

The sources said that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered over the minor fire that occurred on board the warship.

The INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013 and was renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

