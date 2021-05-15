  1. Home
  Cyclone Tauktae: Rough sea continues to batter coastal Karnataka

Cyclone Tauktae: Rough sea continues to batter coastal Karnataka

News Network
May 16, 2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.

News Network
May 8,2021

Karwar, May 08: There was a minor fire on board the Indian Navy's Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the early hours Saturday, and no harm suffered by both the Navy personnel as well as to the vessel.

According to official sources, a minor fire was witnessed on board of the Aircraft and immediately put down by the Navy personnel.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors," a statement said.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement added.

The sources said that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered over the minor fire that occurred on board the warship.

The INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013 and was renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

News Network
May 12,2021

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in more than 4,500 samples uploaded to an open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions".

"And WHO has received reports of detections from five additional countries," it said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

Outside of India, it said that Britain had reported the largest number of Covid cases caused by the variant.

Earlier this week, the WHO declared B.1.617 -- which counts three so-called sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics -- as a "variant of concern".

It was therefore added to the list containing three other variants of Covid-19 -- those first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

The variants are seen as more dangerous than the original version of the virus because they are either being more transmissible, deadly or able to get past some vaccine protections.

‘RAPID INCREASE’

The WHO explained Wednesday that B.1.617 was added to the list because it appears to be transmitting more easily than the original virus, pointing to the "rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries".

WHO also pointed to "preliminary evidence" that the variant was more resistant to treatment with the monoclonal antibody Bamlanivimab, and also highlighted early lab studies indicating "limited reduction in neutralisation by antibodies".

It stressed, though, that "real-world impacts" on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant for instance "may be limited".

WHO said the spread of B.1.617, alongside other more transmittable variants, appeared to be one of several factors fuelling India's dramatic surge in new cases and deaths.

India -- a country of 1.3 billion people -- is the world's second-most infected after the United States with nearly 23 million Covid-19 cases, and is currently recording more than 300,000 new cases and close to 4,000 deaths each day.

The new surge in cases has ravaged major cities, including the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, pushing hospitals to breaking point and leading to severe shortages in oxygen and beds.

"WHO found that resurgence and acceleration of Covid-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility," it said.

It also pointed to "several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing; and, under-use of and reduced adherence to public health and social measures".

"The exact contributions of each of these factors on increased transmission in India are not well understood."

WHO stressed that so far, only 0.1 percent of positive Covid tests in India had been genetically sequenced and uploaded to the GISAID database to identify the variant in question.

By the end of April, B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 accounted for 21 and seven percent respectively of all sequenced samples from India, it said.

In addition, other more contagious variants are also spreading in the country, including B.1.1.7, which was first detected in Britain. 

Agencies
May 12,2021

Tel Aviv, May 12: Relentless rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fuelled growing fears Wednesday that violence between Israel and Palestinians that has claimed 50 lives could spiral into "full-scale war".

Palestinian fighters have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, claimed Israel's army, which has launched hundreds of air strikes on Hamas and other Islamist groups in the crowded costal enclave of Gaza.

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 43 people in Gaza, including 13 children, two Palestinians in the West Bank, and five Israelis, triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

As world powers voiced growing alarm and the UN Security Council readied for another emergency meeting on the bloody crisis, the UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned that "we're escalating towards a full-scale war".

"Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation," he said, echoing warnings from the international community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli city of Lod, where police said "wide-scale riots erupted among some of the Arab residents".

There were fears of widening civil unrest as protesters waving Palestinian flags burnt cars and properties, clashed with Israeli police and attacked Jewish motorists in several mixed Jewish-Arab towns across Israel.

Palestinian groups, mostly Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have launched more than 1,000 rockets, Israel's army said, including hundreds at Tel Aviv, where air sirens wailed overnight.

Of these, 850 rockets have hit in Israel or been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, while the rest have crashed inside Gaza, he said.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes at Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded coastal enclave of two million people that Hamas controls, targeting what the army described as Palestinian military sites.

Aside from the mounting death toll, at least 230 Palestinians were wounded, many rescued from the smouldering ruins of buildings. On the Israeli side, more than 100 people have been injured, as residents across the Jewish state have been ordered to seek shelter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to "step back from the brink", calling for both sides to "show restraint".

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, voiced concern at the escalation of violence and said "crimes" may have been committed.

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories, infuriating Israel, which not a member of The Hague-based court.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned Tuesday that "this is just the beginning" of Israel's strikes, vowing that the operation, now dubbed "Guardian of the Walls", would aim to restore peace "for the long-term".

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh vowed in turn to step up its operation code-named "Sword of Jerusalem", warning that "if Israel wants to escalate, we are ready for it".

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said he expected the fighting to intensify and, when asked about unconfirmed reports that Hamas might seek a ceasefire, said: "I don't think my commanders are aware, or particularly interested."

In Gaza City, people sifted through debris after an Israeli air strike destroyed a 12-storey building near the coastline.

Hamas said the tower block had been a residential building. AFP reporters said it also housed the offices of several Hamas officials.

Five members of a single family were killed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, including young brothers Ibrahim and Marwan, who were filling sacks of straw at the time.

"We were laughing and having fun when suddenly they began to bomb us. Everything around us caught fire," their cousin, also called Ibrahim, told AFP.

"I saw my cousins set alight and torn to pieces," said the 14-year-old, breaking down in tears.

In Israel's central city of Lod, a man and a girl were killed Wednesday by rocket fire from Gaza. Israel's foreign ministry identified one of the dead as 16-year-old Nadin Awad, an Arab Israeli.

Her cousin, Ahmad Ismail, told public broadcaster Kan that he was near Nadin when she was killed alongside her father Khalil Awad, 52.

"I was at home, we heard the noise of the rocket. It happened so quickly. Even if we had wanted to run somewhere, we don't have a safe room," Ismail told Kan.

Earlier, an Israeli woman was killed as rockets hit Rishon Letzion on the coastal city's southern edge, and in Ashkelon near Gaza, which Hamas threatened to turn into "hell", rockets fired by Hamas killed two women.

The crisis started last Friday when weeks of tensions boiled over and Israeli riot police clashed with crowds of Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Nightly clashes since then have rocked the ancient compound and flared elsewhere in east Jerusalem, leaving more than 900 Palestinians injured.

Palestinians clashed again with Israeli officers in riot gear on Tuesday evening, with 245 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Large protests were held Tuesday in solidarity with Palestinians around the world, including in London, as well as in Muslim-majority countries including Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey.

