  Dakshiana Kannada: 2nd PU girl ends life ahead of final exams

News Network
March 9, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 9: A second year pre university student reportedly ended her life on Thursday at her residence in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi (17), daughter of Chandre Gowda and Saumya couple from Baltila village. She was a student of private college in Kalladka. 

A student of commerce stream, Vaishnavi’s final examinations were scheduled to commence from tomorrow. 

It is learnt that the girl had been to college in the morning. However, she returned home half way through claiming she had forgotten something. After sometime she was found hanging. 

Vaishnavi had memorized 700 shlokas of Bhagavad Gita.

News Network
March 1,2023

The domestic LPG cylinder price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday, March 1, by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL. Also, the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 350.5 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder rate has been hiked for the second time this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder.

In the National capital Delhi commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from Rs 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from Rs 1057. The hike of Rs 350.50 is the second biggest hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Now the commercial LPG cylinder is back above Rs 2100 per unit for the first time since June 2022.

The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.

Here are the new rates: In Bangalore, the LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,055.50, in Bhubaneswar Rs 1,079.00, in Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, in Hyderabad Rs 1,105.00, in Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, in Lucknow Rs 1,090.50, in Patna Rs 1,201.00, in Trivandrum Rs 1,062.00, in Kolkata Rs 1,079.00, in Mumbai Rs 1,052.50, in Chennai Rs 1,068.50, in Gurgaon Rs 1,061.50, in Noida Rs 1,050.50.

News Network
March 2,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: Beungaluru based student consultancy firm, Overseas Educational Services (OES) has arranged a ‘Meet the University Representatives in Mangaluru’ programme on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at its office at No. LG3, Marian Paradise Plaza, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangalore. Students aspiring for higher studies abroad can meet the representatives of RMIT University, Australia and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, the top universities of the two countries, for the July 2023/February 2024 admissions.

The students may visit the venue anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for personal counselling, to gain information, and to clarify doubts. Entry is free. The students are only required to bring two sets of their recent marks cards. Universities in Australia and New Zealand offer excellent, high-quality education with bachelor's and master's courses in various subjects like engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, law, business, finance, communication, food science, IT, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data science, counselling, biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. Students will be eligible for a post-study work permit in Australia and New Zealand for most of these courses.

Overseas Educational Services is a leading organisation offering free overseas student consultancy services to all major universities in Australia and New Zealand. It has successfully placed thousands of students over the last 30 years. For more details, students may call 9731616027 / 9845321201 or email to [email protected]

News Network
March 1,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

