  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: 2 brothers killed in scooter-bus collision while returning from relative’s funeral

Dakshina Kannada: 2 brothers killed in scooter-bus collision while returning from relative’s funeral

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18, 2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 18: Two siblings, who were on their way home after mourning the demise of a relative lost their lives when a speeding KSRTC bus knocked down their two-wheeler near Belthangay in Dakshina Kannada district today. 

The victims have been identified as Sadiq Ali (28) and Sirajuddeen (27), both sons of retired Hindi teacher Abdul Razzak, resident of Adekkal near Uppinangady. One among them had recently returned home from abroad. 

It is learnt that the duo had been to Venur village in Belthangay taluk attend funeral of a relative. The tragedy occurred at Kannadikatte area near Venuru when they were returning home. 

The impact of the collision was such that the scooter got stuck under the bus. While one of the riders died on the spot, another one breathed his last while being taken to hospital, sources said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: In a major blow to Muslims in Karnataka, the High Court has upheld the ban on hijab imposed by the BJP government in educational institutions.

Even though holy Quran has ruled that covering head is mandatory for all Muslim women, the High Court went on to claim that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith.

Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. 

Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said that it had formulated a few questions and answered them.

The four questions that were formulated were:
1)    whether wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution,
2)     whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of Article 19 (1) (a) and Article 21 of the constitution, 
3)    whether the Government Order dated February 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind arbitrary and hence violates Article 14 and 15 of the constitution,
4)     and finally whether disciplinary action should be taken against the school staff at Udupi Girls PU College.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The answer to second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The answer to third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the impugned government order dated 5-02-2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation. The answer to fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in WP 2146/2022 for issuance of a direction for initiating disciplinary enquiry against respondents is rejected being not maintainable,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “Accordingly in the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and liable to be dismissed.” 

After the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. "I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 10,2022

kejrival.jpg

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party is showing a dismal performance in the early trends in two of the three states where it was contesting the Assembly elections, the party leaders in the national capital are rejoicing over the trends in Punjab where it is heading for a comfortable victory.

"These are not the trends of the victory of any party, these are trends of the acceptance of the governance model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey told said.

He said that the consecutive governments in Punjab, during the past 50-60 years, have plunged the state into a quagmire.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while speaking to the media, also expressed similar sentiments.

"It is the result of Delhi's good governance," said Rai thanking the people of Punjab for voting for change.

The early leads on Thursday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a landslide maiden victory in Punjab, while the traditional parties -- Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -- are trailing.

Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), is trailing from his 'royal' bastion Patiala (Urban).

AAP's chief ministerial face and sitting MP Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, the seat from where he's trying luck for the first time.

Apart from Punjab, AAP is contesting the elections in Uttarakhand and Goa, where early trends indicated that the party has failed to woo the voters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.