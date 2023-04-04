  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: 32-yr-old man beaten to death by dad amid fight over chicken curry

News Network
April 5, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 5: In a gruesome crime, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father after fight over chicken curry last night in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram (32), a resident of Mogra Yerannagude, Guthigar village in Sullia. He is survived by his wife and two children.  

It is said that Shivaram had fetched home chicken and gone out on some work. When he returned home the entire chicken curry was consumed by other family members.

This reportedly led to a fight between Shivaram and his father Sheena and in a fit of rage the father attacked his son on his head with a wooden log. Shivaram collapsed on the spot and died.

Jurisdictional Subramanya police visited the spot and arrested the accused. 

News Network
April 4,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Former Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa and noted ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda, who is aspiring for a ticket to contest the upcoming election from Kanakapura constituency against Congress state president D K Shivakumar, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Welcoming their entry into the BJP, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party got a mighty support in the newly carved Vijayanagara district with the arrival of Halappa.

Speaking about Gowda, who is also a former Vokkaliga Sangha president, Kateel said the party will be immensely benefited in the old Mysuru region.

Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district. P T Parameshwara Naik of the Congress was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2018 assembly election. Halappa is keen on contesting on the BJP ticket from Hadagali.

Speaking to reporters after joining the ruling party, Gowda said times have changed now and he has the confidence to contest against Shivakumar.

“Once upon a time, Congress was all over the country, which has changed now. We will present the works and achievements of the BJP before the electorate. They will decide,” Gowda said.

He added that the idea behind contesting from the constituency was to “bring the people of Kanakapura to the mainstream.” Voting for the state assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

News Network
March 28,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt."

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments.

Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.

News Network
March 30,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth accidentally fell to death from the balcony of a high rise residential apartment building at Kadri area of Mangaluru city early today. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamaal son of G Abdul Saleem, proprietor of ‘Mobile Care’. 

According to police, he fell from the balcony of the 14th floor flat in the Planet SKS residential complex situated behind Karnataka Polytechnic. 

The tragedy occurred at around 5 a.m. just after Shamaal finished his suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed before commencement of fasting in the month of Ramadan. 

It is suspected that he lost his balance and fell off the balcony as he was still sleepy. 

Jurisdictional Kadri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is on.

