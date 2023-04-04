Dakshina Kannada: 32-yr-old man beaten to death by dad amid fight over chicken curry

Mangaluru, Apr 5: In a gruesome crime, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father after fight over chicken curry last night in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram (32), a resident of Mogra Yerannagude, Guthigar village in Sullia. He is survived by his wife and two children.

It is said that Shivaram had fetched home chicken and gone out on some work. When he returned home the entire chicken curry was consumed by other family members.

This reportedly led to a fight between Shivaram and his father Sheena and in a fit of rage the father attacked his son on his head with a wooden log. Shivaram collapsed on the spot and died.

Jurisdictional Subramanya police visited the spot and arrested the accused.