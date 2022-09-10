  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: 7-yr-old girl killed as speeding bike hits her while returning from madrasa

September 11, 2022

Mangaluru, Sep 11: A schoolgirl lost her life when a motorbike knocked her down while she was crossing the road at Paladka of Aletti village near Aranthodu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred when Ayeshath Rifa (7), was returning from Madrasa at around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

It is learnt that the motorbike which was moving from the direction of Aranthodu to Sullia hit her from behind killing her on the spot. 

Rifa is daughter of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Paladka. A case has been registered at Sullia police station and investigations are on.

August 30,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A massive turnout expected for the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022.
 

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said about one lakh party workers will attend the official programme. In addition, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2 citing potential traffic chaos due to Ganesh immersion processions on that day. 

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.

September 3,2022

New Delhi, Sept 3: A day after five of six MLAs of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Manipur joined the ruling BJP in what is termed as ‘operation Kamala’, a war of words over each other's political decimation has ensued between the former coalition partners. Bihar BJP MP and Nitish Kumar's former long time deputy Sushil Kumar Modi last night taunted the JD(U) over its MLA switching sides, and said the party will collapse in Bihar as well very soon.

"After Arunachal, Manipur is also JDU free. Very soon Laluji will make Bihar also JDU free," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Kumar's close aide and JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh then hit back, asking Mr Modi not to "daydream" and dared him that the BJP would be wiped out in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He accused the BJP of not adhering to coalition "dharma" in Arunachal Pradesh, where all seven of its MLAs have now merged with the ruling party, and pointed out that PM Modi had to hold 42 rallies to win 53 seats in Manipur in 2015.

"Want to remind you that both in Arunachal and Manipur, JD(U) won seats by defeating @BJP4India. So don't daydream of liberation from JD(U). Was what happened in Arunachal Pradesh because of your adherence to the alliance commitment?" he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he added, "...and once again in Manipur @BJP4India's moral conduct is in front of everyone. You must remember that in 2015, the Prime Minister held 42 meetings, only then 53 seats could be won. In 2024, the country will be free from jumlebaajs....just wait."

Weeks after the JD(U) broke off an alliance with the BJP for the second time in nine years in Bihar, five of its six MLAs in Manipur joined the ruling BJP on Friday. Since the number of MLAs who switched sides was greater than two thirds of the total, their crossing over was considered valid.

In 2020, six of seven JD(U) legislators had joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, and last week its lone MLA in the northeastern state also crossed over to the BJP.

The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year. The MLAs who joined the BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP LM Khaute, and Thangjam Arunkumar.

September 3,2022

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and others on a petition filed by a man who blamed Covishield for his daughter's death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has also made Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, the Maharashtra government, and Drug Controller of India (DCGI) respondents to the plea. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker. A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII. 

