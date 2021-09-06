  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada on alert over Nipah virus; people urged to be cautious

News Network
September 7, 2021

Mangaluru: In the wake of the resurfacing of Nipah virus in Kerala, an alert has been declared in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. Deputy commissioner 
KV Rajendra has appealed to people to be cautious.

"A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhokode district of Kerala on September 3. Since Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a large number of people commute for health and education purposes, a Nipah alert has been announced. Officials concerned should take all necessary precautionary measures,” the DC said.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus transmitted from animals to humans and can also be transmitted directly between people. 

It can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis besides fever, headache, cough and throat pain. Wash hands using detergents frequently and stay away from bats and pigs that cause the spread of virus. 

Do not use fruits that were partly eaten by birds and animals. Inform the health department immediately if any person was found experiencing symptoms of Nipah, the DC said.

News Network
September 3,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 3: With the re-opening of various states, the domestic passenger traffic from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has shown a steady rise in the month of August as compared to July.

The latest data showed that 26,067 international passengers landed at MIA in August as compared to 18,557 departures in July, thus showing a jump of 40.5%.

Similarly, 26,732 passengers arrived in August in MIA from domestic destinations as compared to 19,744 passengers in July, a rise of 35.4%.

Industry sources say with the easing of travel curbs within India and abroad, various airlines are re-starting flights from Mangalore International Airport to various destinations, which is the main reason for the healthy rise in traffic.

The traffic is expected to increase manifold in the coming months due to the start of the festival season beginning September 10.

While Air India has increased the frequency of its flights to Mumbai and Coimbatore daily, its subsidiary, Air India Express has re-started flights to various cities in the Middle East in August.

Indigo has re-started its flights to Sharjah after the UAE government allowed travel to the country. Indigo has also started an additional flight to Hyderabad as traffic picked up substantially across India. Similarly, Air India Express re-started its flights to Abu Dhabi as passengers’ flow improved from MIA, said a release.

The passenger flow is expected to improve in the coming weeks as more destinations re-open in the Middle East with the launch of Rapid RT-PCR facilities. The Rapid RT-PCR facility has been started by the MIA in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours depending upon destination prior to boarding the aircraft.

The MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the Government to safeguard the passenger's well-being and curb the spread of the virus, the release added.

News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka’s Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda today claimed that there was “no real problem” citizens faced with rising fuel and cooking gas cylinder prices.

“Everybody knows why the prices are rising. But, there’s politics taking place on this. Real gas users aren’t on the streets. Politicians are on the streets to do their political drama. Nobody is really facing a problem. This is a political conspiracy. There’s no real problem,” Gowda told reporters.

Gowda’s statement came at a time when the ruling BJP is on the defensive over the hike in the price of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

“Who gave gas to every household? It is PM Modi who gave facilities for women who were suffering from burning eyes and noses,” Gowda said. “Petrol and gas [prices] are flexible. They go up and down at once. This happened under the Congress’ rule also. It’s temporary,” he said.

News Network
August 31,2021

Mysuru, Aug 31: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday said that his party is not interested in tie-up with anyone, including Janata Dal (Secular) , which is a sinking ship in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here after visiting to Sri Chamundeshwari temple, he said that BJP will not have any alliance with the JD(S) officially or unofficially.

'Our aim is to come to power in Karnataka assembly polls 2023 with clear majority and people have already witnessed the both Congress and JD-S party's rule. Besides, BJP is largest party in the world,' he claimed.

Elaborating further, he said former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa is a seasoned leader, his organistional skills are exceptional, we will utilise his experience and his abilities to move forward in the coming elections.

He said the Basavaraj Bommai government is providing good governance.

The party organisation is expanding its base in the old Mysuru region and expecting to win more seats in the next assembly polls, he said.

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units.

On September 2, he will chair a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units of the party. On the same day, he is scheduled to participate in an event in Hubballi, prior to his return to Delhi on September 3 morning.

