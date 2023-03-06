  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada BJP leader’s murder: NIA intensifies intensify hunt for 5 more suspects 

News Network
March 6, 2023

Mangaluru: With the arrest of Thufail MH, a leader of now banned Popular Front of India, the number of arrests in the murder case of Dakshina Kannada BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru has mounted to 15. 

The National Investigation Agency nabbed Thufail MH, former secretary of PFI's Kodagu district unit,  on Saturday night from Dasarahalli, near Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, was killed by PFI workers in July 2022 at Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to NIA, Thufail had allegedly played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He allegedly provided shelter and safe harbour at Koppa village in Mysuru district to three of Nettaru's assailants. He is the 15th accused to be arrested in the case.

Thufail has a history of cases against him. He was an accused in the murder of Prashanth Poojari reported in Kushalnagar in 2016 and an attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri in 2012.

In a press note, NIA said after pursuing and developing leads, one of its teams caught Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli and overpowered him. NIA sleuths arrested him late Saturday night.

NIA filed a chargesheet in the case against 20 accused with a NIA special court, Bengaluru, including six absconding accused, in January third week. Thufail is named as one of the absconding accused in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the NIA has intensified manhunt to arrest five more suspects who are at large: Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, and Ummar Farook MR.

News Network
February 26,2023

Udupi, Feb 26: A youth collapsed and died while volleyball on a school playground in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district yester evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh, a local resident, who was an electrician by profession.

It is learnt that a few local youths regularly play volleyball on the grounds of the Sri Durga Aided Higher Primary School in Joduraste, Kukkundoor. 

Santhosh, who was also a regular player, collapsed while playing on Saturday. The fellow players immediately rushed him to the local government hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Karkala town police station and further investigations are on. 

Media Release
March 1,2023

Mangaluru: Under HIF India's 'project boondh’, a water dispenser with clean hot and cold water for public drinking was installed on 28th Feb at Dakke in Bunder, a commercial area of the city, in co-operation with Dakke Fish Market Union.

Ehsan Masjid Imam Maulana Altaf inaugurated the water dispenser and made dua. 

Entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba and Gujarat based Entrepreneur Mehboob graced the occasion as chief guests. HIF_ India President Nazim AK was present.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar D.D. complimented the project. 

On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S.M. Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.

Through HIF India's 'Project Boondh', it has been undertaking the projects to provide clean drinking water, bore wells, water pipe lines etc. in public places.

HIF Co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar narrated the program, delivered vote of thanks and said that this installation in Dakke is the 5th Water Dispenser installation by HIF under their Project Boondh.

News Network
February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: One person lost his life and two others suffered severe injuries after two scooters crashed into a stationary truck on the Netravati bridge near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city early on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Naufal (26), a resident of Angaragundi near Baikambady in Mangaluru, who was riding one of the scooters. Pillion rider Umar Farooq was seriously injured. 

The timber-laden truck was stationed on the bridge after suffered a breakdown. The two scooters were heading towards Kallapu Global Market from Pumpwell to buy vegetables. 

It is learnt that within few minutes of the first scooter crashing into the truck, the second scooter also rammed into the truck.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station. 

