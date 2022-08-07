Dakshina Kannada bounces back to normalcy amidst continued prohibitory orders

  1. Home
News Network
August 8, 2022

Mangaluru: Normalcy has returned to the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada which had witnessed communal tensions after three coldblooded murders last month. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has lifted the restrictions imposed on shops including liquor shops in the wake of peace prevailing in the district in the past few days.

In the wake of murders in the district, the DC had promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the district and restrictions were imposed on shops and establishments.

Initially, shops and establishments were directed to close between 6pm and 6am. Later, the district administration relaxed restrictions allowing shops and establishments to function till 9pm.

"We have been observing improvement of peace and public order in the district. Hence, following decisions are made. All the shops including liquor shops can function as usual as all the restrictions of shop closure are taken out. Meanwhile, the CrPC 144 will be continued till August 14 midnight prohibiting congregation of more than five people and display of weapons in the district," he said adding that the Commissioner of police will be issuing an order for city police commissionerate limits.

On movement of vehicles during night, the DC said there are no restrictions as such. However, he advised people to avoid unnecessary movements during the night.

News Network
August 1,2022

Udupi, Aug 1: A teenage girl ended her life today by self-immolation at her house at Koravadi in Kumbhashi village near Kota in Udupi district.

The deceased has been identified as Ananya (15), a Class 10 student of Padukare government high school. She was reportedly suffering from depression for past few days. 

It is learnt that, Ananya, who was supposed to go to school in the morning, reportedly poured kerosene over herself and set herself on fire. 

Neighbours rushed to her rescue when she started scream. A partially burnt Ananya was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last. 

Ananya’s parents live in Bengaluru. She was living with her grandmother and aunt. 

A case has been registered in this regard at Kundapur police station. Investigations are on.

News Network
August 4,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The district administration has slightly relaxed the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada after August 5. 

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29. This order will expire tomorrow morning. 

As per fresh order, shops in the district can remain open for three more hours from August 5.  

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. all shops must remain closed for next three days, i.e. until August 8. Liquor shops can remain open till 6 p.m. during this period. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 28: Two youths have been formally arrested by the police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare, Sullia. 

The arrested have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. The duo was picked up from Kasargod.

So far, 21 persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

