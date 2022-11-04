  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: Class 2 boy collapses at school after cardiac arrest, dies

News Network
November 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 4: A 7-year-old boy died of a heart attack at his school in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased student has been identified as Mokshit K.C, a resident of Kukkujadka of Amarmutnur village. He was a Class 2 student of the Kukkujadka Government Higher Primary School in Amaramuthnooru village.

As usual, Mokshit had gone to school on Wednesday, November 2, but soon after developed a fever. The school authorities informed the parents and his father Chandrashekhar arrived at the school to pick him up.

However, the boy suddenly collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors Mokshit died of a heart attack. He is survived by his father, mother, and brother.

 
 

News Network
October 21,2022

New Delhi, Oct 21: Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the Supreme Court Friday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on hate speech, promptly registering criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" will invite the court's contempt.

"The Constitution of India envisages a secular nation and fraternity among citizens assuring the dignity of the individual...The unity and integrity of the nation is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the preamble.

"There cannot be fraternity unless the members of the community from different religions are able to live in harmony. The petitioner points out despite various penal provisions, no action has been taken and there is a need to serve constitutional principles. We feel this court is charged with a duty to protect the fundamental rights and also protect and serve the constitution where the rule of law is maintained," the top court said.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the petition filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah.

The court said action must be taken against those making hate speech irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

"Respondents 2-4 (the three states) will file a response as to what action has been taken for the speech highlighted. They shall ensure that as and when any (hate) speech or action takes place without any complaint being filed, suo motu action is taken in such cases in future without waiting for complaints.

"Respondents will issue directions to their subordinates for appropriate action and such action will be taken irrespective of religion against the person who delivers such hate speech so that the secular character of this country as envisaged in the preamble is maintained," it said.

Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speech across the country.

News Network
October 26,2022

New Delhi, Oct 26: Soon after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Prime Minister to print photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes, BJP launched an attack on the AAP leader for trying to be overly Hindu. 

BJP leader Sambit Patra questioned the double standards of Kejriwal as the Delhi government imposed a ban on bursting crackers on Diwali while celebrating the festival of lights. He also pointed out the Kejriwal earlier mocked a film on Kashmiri Pandits but now he was pretending to be religious.

He also said that the appeal was politically motivated. "Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie in Parliament," Patra said. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party. "They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said. 

Meanwhile Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dubbed Kejriwal a "Hindu bigot". "His promises and pronouncements are meant to distract from governance failure in Delhi and Punjab," he tweeted. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia however backed Kejriwal's appeal to print photos of Hindu deities on currency notes for prosperity. 

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other. He said the economy is undergoing a hard time and 'demonic forces are lined up against us'.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

News Network
October 27,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

