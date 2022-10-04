  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: College boy, his school-going sister killed in scooter-car collision

News Network
October 5, 2022

Sullia: A brother-sister duo was killed when as their scooter was knocked down by a speeding car on Subramanya-Jalsoor state highway at Elimale in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on October 4. 

The victims are Moksha and Nishant, children of Devidas, resident of Kadapala Bajinadka. Nishant was a student at Sullia junior college, while Moksha was a fifth grade student of Devachalla government model higher primary school.

Nishant was riding the scooter with Moksha riding pillion. When they approached midway at Elimale and Jabale, their scooter was hit by a speeding Maruti car. Both were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to Sullia government hospital immediately by locals.

Nishant succumbed on the way, while his sister Moksha breathed her last as she was being taken to Mangaluru for higher treatment.

News Network
September 28,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Following the Union government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned strict action on any protests or activities against the decision and in favour of the banned organisations.

The state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) said the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

"Following the Centre's ban, the action to be taken by the state government has been delegated through a notification, and an order has been issued. Now, the state government will be issuing an order shortly on action to be taken by the District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police on the ground," Sood said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the police department and deputy commissioners of various districts will accordingly be taking actions against the banned organisation.

Suggesting that considerable information and evidence gathered by the Centre led to the PFI being outlawed, the DGP said the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take strict action against those who oppose the ban.

"If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit," he added.

Sood said the police will be taking action against the banned organisation and its affiliates that are active in the state, as per law, and some of which have already been initiated.

No untoward incidents have taken place in the state, since this morning, after the news of the ban came out, he said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken over the last two days, and proper bandobast have been made.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The Central government's action came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

On September 22, the NIA along with the state police conducted raids, during which the agency had arrested seven and police 15 people, and produced them to court which granted them to 11 days police custody.

From evidences gathered and based on credible information, Sood said the police on Tuesday took 101 people under preventive detention from across the state after presenting them before the tahsildar.

"While some have been remanded for 15 (days), some are for 10 days and a few for seven. Based on their bail bond for good behaviour, they will be released," he said. 

News Network
September 24,2022

New Delhi, Sept 24: Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have said that the raids at the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) conducted earlier this week were named 'Operation Octopus'.

The sources said that all the 300 officials who were pressed into service were asked to keep quiet during the raids as the agencies wanted to uproot the entire network of PFI.

More than 100 PFI leaders and members were arrested and around 200 were detained under 'Operation Octopus'.

The ED and NIA have reportedly claimed that the PFI members were involved in anti-national activities.

These raids were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the organisation members were involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people.

The NIA has claimed that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit violent and terrorist acts with the objective of promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The probe agency said that violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to the Islamic State terror group and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

News Network
October 4,2022

paramesh.jpg

Honnavar, Oct 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the sensational Paresh Mesta death case to a court in Honnavar, a coastal town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. The federal investigation agency has filed a 1,500 page closure report after investigating the case for more than 4 years.

The CBI in its report said that the 19-year-old Mesta's death was not a murder.

"During the investigation, no incriminating evidence has emerged showing the involvement of accused persons and the medico-legal evidence/opinion collected from multiple institutions clearly established the cause of death of Paresh Mesta as anti-mortem drowning," the CBI report read.

The court will be hearing the matter on November 16.

Case of drowning portrayed as murder

Fisherman Mesta disappeared on December 6, 2017, following an incident of mob violence in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district. After two days, his body was found near a lake.

Hardline Hindutva groups, backed by BJP, which was then Opposition party in Karnataka, alleged that the Mesta was murdered by Muslims and his body was dumped later near the lake.

They also had claimed that Mesta was tortured by Muslims before being dumped, but the police had refuted the claims and had released the forensic report.

But it did not satisfy the right-wing groups and led to large-scale communal violence in Honnavar, Kumta and Sirsi. The BJP had demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency.

The then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah was accused by the BJP of trying to cover up the case. After pressure from the Opposition, Siddaramaiah handed over the case to CBI on December 13, 2017.

After CBI submitted the report, former chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an apology from the BJP.

