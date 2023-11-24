  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: College student killed as motorbike crashes into road divider during lunch break

News Network
November 24, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 24: A college student lost his life as he crashed his motorbike into a road divider at Ujire college road in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, November 23.

The deceased has been identified as Deekshith (20), a student of mechanical diploma of Ujire college and resident of Kariyanela of Kalmanja village. He is survived by parents, brother and sister.

Deekshith had gone out of college campus during lunch break. As he was returning to college after lunch he lost control and hit the bike against the road divider, sources said.

Though he was rushed to hospital in Mangaluru, he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered in Belthangady traffic police station.

News Network
November 21,2023

Mangaluru: Chandrashekhara MK, 33, from Mujoor village of Kadaba, who was arrested after hackers used his credentials to open a bank account and make an illegal transaction in Riyadh, was released from the Saudi Arabian jail on Monday.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh), after he shared an OTP number with an unidentified person.

Social activist Shridhar Gowda, who helped the family of Chandrashekhara to reach out to the Indian Embassy through people’s representatives, said he reached home via Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening.

Gowda said that Chandrashekhara was working for Al Fanar Co in Riyadh. “More than a year ago, Chandrashekhara had visited a shop in Riyadh to buy a phone and SIM card. The shop had taken his thumb impression twice and thereafter he received a message in Arabic. Later, he received a call asking him to share an OTP sent to his mobile phone. Without knowing the consequences, he had shared the OTP,” he said.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh). Finally, with the help of his friends and the company in which he was working, Chandrashekhara could walk out of the jail through a court order,” Gowda added.

News Network
November 23,2023

New Delhi, Nov 23: An apparently inebriated 16-year-old stabbed another teen more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged the body through the street and did a jig while he carried out the grisly crime in east Delhi’s Welcome colony earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

Some of the horrifying details of the killing in Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday were captured on CCTV, the 2.23 minute footage also showing the accused threatening those around him.

The accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and has confessed, did not know the 17-year-old who he had approached for money to buy biryani, officials said.

"We have already recovered the weapon used for murder. We are investigating from where he procured the knife," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The crime took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The CCTV footage shows the accused teen dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree.

"He did not stop there. He was seen dancing while doing the gruesome act. A person tried to open a door to see what was happening, but the accused threatened him by brandishing a knife," an official investigating the crime said.

It all started when the victim refused to buy biryani for the accused, apparently sending him into a wild rage. There was a verbal spat, which soon turned into a scuffle.

"The accused overpowered the victim who was 17 years old and a resident of Jafrabad. He first choked him till he was unconscious and took out a mini knife out of his pocket and stabbed him multiple times. He then dragged him to a bylane where he continued to stab him on his face, neck, back, beneath eyes more than 55 times,” the official said.

Detailing the crime, he added that the accused was seen shouting at people to stay away.

“The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident," said the investigator.

It did not end there.

"We were also taken aback... the accused after the entire act holds the lifeless body by the hair and drags him back to the same narrow area. He robbed Rs 350 from the victim and fled. We have already apprehended the accused, who had confessed and weapon of murder has been recovered," an investigator said.

"The CCTV footage helped us for the identification of the accused who was arrested immediately by police team," said the DCP Tirkey.

News Network
November 24,2023

