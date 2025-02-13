Dakshina Kannada expat dies in Saudi Arabia hours before scheduled return to Mangaluru

In a tragic turn of events, a non-resident Indian from Beltangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, who was eagerly anticipating his return home, passed away in Saudi Arabia just hours before his scheduled journey back. The news has left his family, friends, and the entire community in deep mourning.
A Final Call Filled with Joy and Excitement
On Thursday, February 13, brimming with excitement and joy, Hidayath called his dear friend Rafiq, asking him to pick him up from Mangaluru International Airport on Friday morning. The anticipation of reuniting with loved ones after a long time was palpable in his voice. He was set to depart from Jeddah on a 10:30 pm flight, with a promise of a new dawn back home.
A Sudden Turn of Fate
However, fate had a different plan. Upon reaching Jeddah Airport, an unexpected chest pain struck Hidayath. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the efforts to save him were in vain. The joyful anticipation of his return turned into an incomprehensible loss.
A Man of Talent and Dreams
Hidayath, known for his melodious singing, had initially moved to Bahrain for work before relocating to Saudi Arabia, where he worked for a cargo company. His journey was fueled by dreams and aspirations, driven by the hope of a better future for his family.
An Irreplaceable Loss
He leaves behind his grieving father Abdul Raqaq, his loving mother Shamshir Banu, his devoted wife Reshma, one son, three daughters, and countless family members and friends who cherished him. The void left by his absence is indescribable and his memories will forever be etched in their hearts.
Bringing Him Home
Efforts are underway to bring Hidayath’s mortal remains back to his hometown. His childhood friend and SDPI district secretary, Akbar Beltangady, is coordinating with authorities to ensure he makes his final journey back to the land he loved, where his loved ones await to bid him a final farewell.
Comments
Add new comment