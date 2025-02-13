  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada expat dies in Saudi Arabia hours before scheduled return to Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
February 14, 2025

In a tragic turn of events, a non-resident Indian from Beltangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, who was eagerly anticipating his return home, passed away in Saudi Arabia just hours before his scheduled journey back. The news has left his family, friends, and the entire community in deep mourning.

A Final Call Filled with Joy and Excitement

On Thursday, February 13, brimming with excitement and joy, Hidayath called his dear friend Rafiq, asking him to pick him up from Mangaluru International Airport on Friday morning. The anticipation of reuniting with loved ones after a long time was palpable in his voice. He was set to depart from Jeddah on a 10:30 pm flight, with a promise of a new dawn back home.

A Sudden Turn of Fate

However, fate had a different plan. Upon reaching Jeddah Airport, an unexpected chest pain struck Hidayath. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the efforts to save him were in vain. The joyful anticipation of his return turned into an incomprehensible loss.

A Man of Talent and Dreams

Hidayath, known for his melodious singing, had initially moved to Bahrain for work before relocating to Saudi Arabia, where he worked for a cargo company. His journey was fueled by dreams and aspirations, driven by the hope of a better future for his family.

An Irreplaceable Loss

He leaves behind his grieving father Abdul Raqaq, his loving mother Shamshir Banu, his devoted wife Reshma, one son, three daughters, and countless family members and friends who cherished him. The void left by his absence is indescribable and his memories will forever be etched in their hearts.

Bringing Him Home

Efforts are underway to bring Hidayath’s mortal remains back to his hometown. His childhood friend and SDPI district secretary, Akbar Beltangady, is coordinating with authorities to ensure he makes his final journey back to the land he loved, where his loved ones await to bid him a final farewell.

Agencies
February 7,2025

Washington DC: In a big relief for Indian students and professionals living in the United States on visas and awaiting green cards, a federal judge in Seattle has indefinitely blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship. Slamming the order, the court reportedly said Trump is trying to skirt the rule of law to play "policy games" with the Constitution.

US District Judge John Coughenour's preliminary injunction is the second major legal blow to Trump's efforts to alter the US law as part of a broader immigration crackdown after a federal judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling.

"It has become ever-more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," Judge Coughenour said during a hearing on Thursday in Seattle, according to a report by CNN.

"In this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow," Coughenour continued.

The judge noted that the Constitution is not something with which the government can play policy games. "If the government wants to change the exceptional American grant of birthright citizenship, it needs to amend the Constitution itself," he stressed.

The new nationwide preliminary injunction issued in Seattle expands a previous short-term block Coughenour issued against the President's order days after he signed it. It came a day after US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland issued another preliminary injunction against Trump's order on Wednesday.

Both orders apply nationwide and will remain in effect while the case proceeds. The Justice Department said late Thursday it was appealing the Seattle court's order. The appeal of the preliminary injunction will reportedly go to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, a left-leaning appeals court, a move that could eventually land the issue before the US Supreme Court.

How Does Trump's Order Affect Indians In America?

Soon after taking for the second time on January 20, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States. The order denies US citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are not permanent residents of the United States.

The order caused concerns among the Indian community in the US, particularly those living on temporary visas like H-1B (work visas), L (intra-company transfers), H-4 (dependent visas) and F (student visas). As per Trump's order, children born to parents on temporary visas would not get citizenship unless one parent was a US citizen or a green card holder.

Without the right to birthright citizenship, children of these immigrants are at risk of losing access to in-state tuition rates, federal financial aid and scholarships, significantly impacting their educational prospects. The order caused many expectant Indian parents to rush for pre-term deliveries before February 20-- the deadline fixed by Trump's order.

Trump's order also brought anxieties for Immigrants caught in green card backlogs, as their children born outside America could be forced to self-deport upon turning 21 unless they secure another visa.

News Network
February 6,2025

Mangaluru: The SIA Group of Institutions is set to unveil its brand-new campus at Arkula, Mangaluru, with a grand two-day celebration, SIAspire, on February 7th and 8th. This event promises a unique blend of exhibitions, entertainment, and adventure, offering an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

SIAspire will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

✅ Thrilling Adventure Sports: Horse Riding, Archery, and Jumping Balloon Bouncer
✅ Interactive Game Zones for children and families
✅ Cultural & Educational Exhibitions showcasing innovation and creativity
✅ Delicious Food Stalls offering a variety of cuisines

Event Details

Dates: February 7 & 8, 2025

Timings:

February 7: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM
February 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Venue: SIA Campus, Arkula, Mangaluru

An Invitation to the Community

SIAspire is open to the public, and entry is free. The event aims to bring together students, parents, and the local community to celebrate education, talent, and culture in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking about the event, an SIA spokesperson stated, "The launch of our new campus is a milestone in our journey. SIAspire is not just an inauguration event but a celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit."

How to Participate?

Visitors can walk in and explore the festivities, participate in adventure activities, and enjoy a variety of entertainment programs.

For further details, contact: 8792244939

News Network
February 12,2025

The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, says he has been subjected to “severe torture and mistreatment” following his arrest by Israeli forces in late December.

Abu Safiya’s family, citing his lawyer, said in a post on X on Wednesday that he endured harsh conditions in the first days of his detention in Israeli jails and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days before being transferred to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, where he continues to face poor treatment.

According to Abu Safiya's family, he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and an enlarged heart muscle.

His family added that although Abu Safiya is currently receiving treatment, he is only given one meal per day which is "inadequate” and of very poor quality.

“Regarding his legal case, it is clean, and there are no charges against him,” his family said, adding that all accusations attributed to him have been denied due to lack of evidence and the case is clear.

His family noted that Abu Safiya’s release could be imminent in the coming stages of the prisoner exchange, as the Israeli prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Abu Safiya’s family further called on the international community to pressure Israel to provide adequate food and medicine for him and secure his immediate release.

In late December, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, forcing patients and medical staff to leave while detaining the rest.

Dr. Abu Safiya, 51, was among those taken for questioning by the Israeli military over alleged links to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He has already called for international intervention to secure his release and that of all detained medical personnel, stressing that healthcare workers must be protected, their rights upheld, and their immediate release ensured. 

