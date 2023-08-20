Dakshina Kannada: Infected students asked to stay home amidst conjunctivitis outbreak

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Amidst sudden increase in cases of conjunctivitis in Dakshina Kannada, the department of public instruction has directed school heads to allow infected students to return to campus only after a complete cure.
According to the health department, from July 25 to date, the district PHCs have recorded a total of 510 conjunctivitis cases, of which around 40% are children. There are also cases treated at private hospitals and clinics.
The DPI has noticed that cases are gradually increasing among school students. “It takes three to four days to get completely cured, and students can come to school only after that. Since it is a contagious disease, ill students not coming to school will prevent the spread of it,” said HR Eshwara, BEO of South.
“The schools have been asked to take precautions to contain the spread,” said James Cutinho, BEO of North.
Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal, vector-borne disease control officer of Dakshina Kannada, said that schools have been sent a circular to take precautions to stop the spread of the infection among children. Also, isolating students whenever they come with symptoms to the campus. “It is a seasonal disease and gets cured within a few days with proper medication,” he stressed.
