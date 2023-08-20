  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: Infected students asked to stay home amidst conjunctivitis outbreak

Dakshina Kannada: Infected students asked to stay home amidst conjunctivitis outbreak

News Network
August 20, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Amidst sudden increase in cases of conjunctivitis in Dakshina Kannada, the department of public instruction has directed school heads to allow infected students to return to campus only after a complete cure.

According to the health department, from July 25 to date, the district PHCs have recorded a total of 510 conjunctivitis cases, of which around 40% are children. There are also cases treated at private hospitals and clinics.

The DPI has noticed that cases are gradually increasing among school students. “It takes three to four days to get completely cured, and students can come to school only after that. Since it is a contagious disease, ill students not coming to school will prevent the spread of it,” said HR Eshwara, BEO of South.

“The schools have been asked to take precautions to contain the spread,” said James Cutinho, BEO of North.

Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal, vector-borne disease control officer of Dakshina Kannada, said that schools have been sent a circular to take precautions to stop the spread of the infection among children. Also, isolating students whenever they come with symptoms to the campus. “It is a seasonal disease and gets cured within a few days with proper medication,” he stressed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2023

journalist.jpg

Patna, Aug 18: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, police said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

'The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,' the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

'The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Forensic experts and the dog squad have been called in. The deceased was said to be involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into,' said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, 'I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident'.

'The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book,' asserted the CM.

However, the opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed 'democracy is in danger in Bihar'.

'Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,' alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

'What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state,' said the BJP leader whose party shared power in the stage till a year ago.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, 'Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.'

Referring to the killing of a police officer recently in Samastipur, Paswan said, 'The common Bihari gave up all hopes from Nitish Kumar long back. But his government cannot protect even the police and the press.'
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi, Aug 11: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday hit out at the government over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by Parliament this week, and alleged that the legislation was "regressive" and intended to impose an "emergency on a permanent basis".

The bill introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

Moily said the legislation proposes to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act to exempt all personal data about individuals which would also mean that government officials and ministers can choose not to make disclosures in answers to RTI applications.

The BJP government at the Centre has taken away the transparency brought by the law of RTI and defeated its very purpose, the former law minister alleged.

"This retrograde amendment has been pushed through despite advice against it received from legal and technical experts," Moily said.

The government has already included many provisions earlier to insulate itself from most of the data protection under the pretext of protecting national security, managing foreign relations, maintaining public order, and even prevention of crimes, he said.

It is ironic that the government wants the citizens of this country and their data to be completely transparent, while the government exempts itself completely from this requirement, the Congress leader said.

"This makes the government less transparent and accountable. The bill is regressive in its present form. The bill takes away the liberty of the people and it is intended to permanently impose emergency," Moily alleged. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.