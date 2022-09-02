Dakshina Kannada: LKG student dies after being hit by car

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A four-year-old child was today crushed to death under the wheels of a car at Suribail in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Aadil, who was an LKG student at Darul Ash’ariya English Medium School, Suribail.

It is said that the tragedy took place when Aadil was walking on the road near his house.

A maruti car reportedly hit him resulting in his death on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Bantwal Government Hospital, police said.

A case in this regard has been registered by Bantwal Traffic Police. The police personnel visited the spot and conducted inspection.