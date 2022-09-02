  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: LKG student dies after being hit by car

September 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A four-year-old child was today crushed to death under the wheels of a car at Suribail in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Aadil, who was an LKG student at Darul Ash’ariya English Medium School, Suribail.

It is said that the tragedy took place when Aadil was walking on the road near his house. 

A maruti car reportedly hit him resulting in his death on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Bantwal Government Hospital, police said.

A case in this regard has been registered by Bantwal Traffic Police. The police personnel visited the spot and conducted inspection.

August 27,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 27: The state government has released funds to take up emergency works of damaged roads in the state to make them motorable.

According to PWD Minister C C Patil, Rs 12 crore has been released to Dakshina Kannada and Rs 7.5 crore to Udupi to take up emergency works pertaining to the repair of roads and filling of potholes. 

The permanent restoration will be done after the monsoon, Patil told mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials in Mangaluru.

The state has received more than the average rainfall this year. As a result, the roads have been damaged. The officials have been directed to take up temporary restoration work, he said.  

August 22,2022

Udupi, Aug 22: A man lost a huge amount from his bank account after he clicked the link of a message sent from an unknown person on his mobile phone. 

Subramanya Krishna Naika, 34, a resident of Parkala, has filed a complaint with CEN police station after losing Rs 93,804. 

In his complaint, Naika stated that he received a message on his mobile phone to update KYC. He thought that the message was sent by the bank itself and opened the link and updated the OTP. 

An amount of Rs 12,803 got debited immediately from his SBI bank account held at Eshwarnagar, Manipal branch. In addition, several other withdrawals happened and he lost Rs 93,804 in total.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A UAE-bound passenger was detained by the sleuths of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to carry foreign currency out of the country illegally.

The accused, a native of Kasargod, was about to board a Dubai-bound flight.

During checking, the custom officials found AED 27,500 (Rs 5,77,500) in his possession.

An offence case is registered against the passenger.

