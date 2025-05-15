Dakshina Kannada scientist Dr Ninaad Lasrado featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia – Health Science List

Mangaluru, May 15: Dr Ninaad Lasrado, a young scientist hailing from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, has earned a place in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia – Health Science List for 2025. He is currently serving as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA.

Dr Lasrado achieved a remarkable academic milestone by completing his PhD in viral immunology from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, USA, at the age of 24. He later joined Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard University, where he continues his advanced research in immunology.

With a strong foundation in scientific research, Dr Lasrado has authored over 20 research papers in internationally acclaimed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and Scientific Reports (Nature group). His work has earned him numerous awards and fellowships, recognizing his contributions to health science.

His academic journey began at Sudana Residential School, followed by PUC at Ambika PU College, and a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

Dr Lasrado is a member of Mai De Deus Church, Puttur, and is the son of Stella Sequeira and Dr H R Lasrado, retired deputy director of the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department. The family currently resides in Puttur.