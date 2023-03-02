Dakshina Kannada sees spike in domestic violence cases – misunderstanding, illicit affairs among key reasons

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has seen a spike in domestic violence cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act for past couple of years, according to Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) chairperson Pramila Naidu.

"This may be attributed to increased awareness as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities concerned," she told mediapersons at the DK Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) building on Wednesday.

A total of 722 cases were registered at CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) who is protection officer under the Act. A total of 520 cases among them had been resolved through mediation and 170 cases had been filed in court as domestic incident report.

Majority of the cases were related to harassment, misunderstanding, illicit relationship and dowry harassment, she said.

In the state, the commission has received 6,728 complaints, between 2020 to 2023, of which 4,120 are resolved, and 2,608 are yet to be resolved. Of the total complaints received, 1,494 cases pertain to domestic violence, 1,905 cases are related to seeking protection, 347 are dowry harassment cases, 26 are dowry death or murder cases, 37 are sexual assaults, and 208 are police atrocity cases.

She said, "The focus is to reunite the family through counselling. We are trying to create awareness in schools and colleges on issues such as love affairs, live-in relationships and cyber crimes, among adolescents. The commission has taken up 1,053 suo motu cases between 2020 and 2023."