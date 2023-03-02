  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada sees spike in domestic violence cases – misunderstanding, illicit affairs among key reasons

March 2, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has seen a spike in domestic violence cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act for past couple of years, according to Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) chairperson Pramila Naidu. 

"This may be attributed to increased awareness as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities concerned," she told mediapersons at the DK Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) building on Wednesday. 

A total of 722 cases were registered at CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) who is protection officer under the Act. A total of 520 cases among them had been resolved through mediation and 170 cases had been filed in court as domestic incident report. 

Majority of the cases were related to harassment, misunderstanding, illicit relationship and dowry harassment, she said. 

In the state, the commission has received 6,728 complaints, between 2020 to 2023, of which 4,120 are resolved, and 2,608 are yet to be resolved. Of the total complaints received, 1,494 cases pertain to domestic violence, 1,905 cases are related to seeking protection, 347 are dowry harassment cases, 26 are dowry death or murder cases, 37 are sexual assaults, and 208 are police atrocity cases.

She said, "The focus is to reunite the family through counselling. We are trying to create awareness in schools and colleges on issues such as love affairs, live-in relationships and cyber crimes, among adolescents. The commission has taken up 1,053 suo motu cases between 2020 and 2023."

March 1,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 1: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday evening in Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Omega Healthcare office in the Murugeshpalya area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Dinakar, 28, who is also from Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said Leela was an MSc graduate and was working with Omega Healthcare. Dinakar worked with Logis Healthcare located in Domlur. 

The officer said they had been in love for the last five years and she had talked to her parents about marrying Dinakar. However, the officer added that her family members had refused the marriage proposal citing caste differences.

Dinakar who got to know about it was furious about it and on Tuesday, he waited for Leela to come out of her office. As she came outside, he stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, neck, and chest and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed Leela to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead, a police officer said.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter further. Dinakar is in police custody and is being questioned.

February 24,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 24: Seven persons have been arrested by the local police in Dakshina Kannada’s Kadaba for allegedly pelting stones at vehicles belonging to forest department and police while a captured wild elephant in Kombaru was being shifted to Dubare elephant camp last night.

According to the police, the arrested are Umesh, Rajesh, Janardhan Rai, Kokila Nanda, Theerthakumar, Gangadhar Gowda and Ajith Kumar.

The forest officials who were successful in capturing the lone tusker that had claimed two lives at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, on Thursday evening had decided to shift the captured elephant to Dubare. However, a few people who had gathered at the spot waylaid the lorry which was ferrying elephant and demanded to capture all the elephants that are moving in the area. This led to heated exchange of words and commotion.

The forest officials who were at the spot claimed that they can not keep the lorry with an elephant for long and promised to capture other elephants by continuing the operation. However, the suspects continued their argument and did not allow the officials from discharging their duties. On hearing the commotion, the police personnel rushed to the spot. 

The public who had gathered pelted stones at the police and forest personnel on duty. The police and forest personnel were injured in the incident along with damage to vehicles.

Based on a complaint from RFO, the police have booked a case under IPC Section 143,144,147,148,341,353,332,307,427,504,506 along with 149 Section 2(B), Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss Of Property Act-1981.

February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: One person lost his life and two others suffered severe injuries after two scooters crashed into a stationary truck on the Netravati bridge near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city early on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Naufal (26), a resident of Angaragundi near Baikambady in Mangaluru, who was riding one of the scooters. Pillion rider Umar Farooq was seriously injured. 

The timber-laden truck was stationed on the bridge after suffered a breakdown. The two scooters were heading towards Kallapu Global Market from Pumpwell to buy vegetables. 

It is learnt that within few minutes of the first scooter crashing into the truck, the second scooter also rammed into the truck.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station. 

