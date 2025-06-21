Dakshina Kannada sets new monsoon record in 2025: Rainfall and damage so far nearly double that of 2024

Mangaluru, June 21: The monsoon season has only just begun, but Dakshina Kannada is already seeing unusually heavy rainfall. Between June 11 and 18, the district received 473.1 mm of rain — nearly double the 242.2 mm recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Moodbidri recorded the highest rainfall at 622.9 mm (up from 267.1 mm in 2024), followed by Mulki with 594.2 mm (up from 309.1 mm). Belthangady and Bantwal also saw intense rainfall, each around 530 mm.

Every taluk in the district has reported significantly higher rainfall compared to this time last year, raising concerns as the season has only just started.

Homes Damaged, Families Displaced

The early downpour has already caused widespread destruction:

• 82 houses fully damaged

• 705 houses partially damaged

> Most full damages in Bantwal (34) and Ullal (17)

> Partial damages: 129 in Beltangady, 125 in Puttur, 108 in Bantwal, 90 in Mangaluru

Of the partially damaged homes, 677 families have received compensation. Relief for 24 houses in Puttur is pending.

Damaged Bridges and Schools

So far, 37 bridges across the district have sustained damage. Many bridges affected during last year’s monsoon still await repairs.

• Funds have been approved for 4 bridges

• Proposals for 19 others are under review

But repair work may only begin after the rains ease.

In addition, 145 government buildings and schools have also suffered damage.

High-Risk Homes Being Evacuated

In Beltangady taluk, 438 homes have been marked in vulnerable zones. When red alerts are issued, affected families are being relocated to relief centres or safer homes.

District-wide, 1,992 houses are in risk-prone areas, with 92 flood zones and 88 landslide-prone sites identified.

Relief Funds Sufficient for Now

Officials confirm that there is no shortage of relief funds. All nine tahsildars have enough money in their PD accounts to handle immediate needs.

Season Just Beginning

With the monsoon only in its early phase, it's uncertain whether the rains will intensify or decline in the days to come. Authorities remain on alert as the district braces for what may be a tough season ahead.