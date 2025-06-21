  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada sets new monsoon record in 2025: Rainfall and damage so far nearly double that of 2024

June 21, 2025

Mangaluru, June 21: The monsoon season has only just begun, but Dakshina Kannada is already seeing unusually heavy rainfall. Between June 11 and 18, the district received 473.1 mm of rain — nearly double the 242.2 mm recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Moodbidri recorded the highest rainfall at 622.9 mm (up from 267.1 mm in 2024), followed by Mulki with 594.2 mm (up from 309.1 mm). Belthangady and Bantwal also saw intense rainfall, each around 530 mm.

Every taluk in the district has reported significantly higher rainfall compared to this time last year, raising concerns as the season has only just started.

Homes Damaged, Families Displaced

The early downpour has already caused widespread destruction:

•    82 houses fully damaged

•    705 houses partially damaged

>    Most full damages in Bantwal (34) and Ullal (17)

>    Partial damages: 129 in Beltangady, 125 in Puttur, 108 in Bantwal, 90 in Mangaluru

Of the partially damaged homes, 677 families have received compensation. Relief for 24 houses in Puttur is pending.

Damaged Bridges and Schools

So far, 37 bridges across the district have sustained damage. Many bridges affected during last year’s monsoon still await repairs.

•    Funds have been approved for 4 bridges

•    Proposals for 19 others are under review

But repair work may only begin after the rains ease.

In addition, 145 government buildings and schools have also suffered damage.

High-Risk Homes Being Evacuated

In Beltangady taluk, 438 homes have been marked in vulnerable zones. When red alerts are issued, affected families are being relocated to relief centres or safer homes.

District-wide, 1,992 houses are in risk-prone areas, with 92 flood zones and 88 landslide-prone sites identified.

Relief Funds Sufficient for Now

Officials confirm that there is no shortage of relief funds. All nine tahsildars have enough money in their PD accounts to handle immediate needs.

Season Just Beginning

With the monsoon only in its early phase, it's uncertain whether the rains will intensify or decline in the days to come. Authorities remain on alert as the district braces for what may be a tough season ahead.

June 17,2025

Tehran / Tel Aviv, June 17: As the Israeli aggression on Iran entered its fifth day, Zionist army’s air offensive intensified with direct strikes on civilian infrastructure killing scores of children and women. 

Israel also has bombed hospitals, media centers, and residential areas in Tehran. Iran has called the escalation “a war on civilians,” as humanitarian agencies warn of a growing catastrophe in the heart of the Iranian capital.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of major developments:

1. Israel Strikes Civilian Infrastructure in Tehran

•    In a marked shift from earlier military-only targets, Israeli warplanes struck key civilian infrastructure in Tehran early Monday.

•    Two hospitals – including a maternity unit – were damaged, with casualties reported among medical staff, women, and children, according to Iran’s health ministry.

•    Iran’s state-run broadcaster IRIB was also targeted, with live footage showing a news anchor abandoning her studio mid-broadcast as the building shook.

•    Several journalists are feared dead or injured. The Iranian Journalists Union condemned what it called “a blatant attack on press freedom and civilian safety.”

2. Mass Evacuations Ordered in Central Tehran

•    Iranian authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 330,000 residents from central Tehran as fresh air raids were expected.

•    The evacuation zone includes the state broadcaster’s headquarters, major police offices, and densely populated residential areas.

•    Footage showed thousands fleeing with belongings, amid rising panic and reports of power and communication outages.

3. Smoke and Blasts Reported in Other Cities

•    Thick smoke was seen rising over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran after a large explosion was reported around 8:45am local time.

•    Meanwhile, Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Herzliya, experienced air raid sirens and reported damage due to what appears to be Iranian retaliatory strikes.

•    Jerusalem also reported loud explosions as sirens wailed across the country.

4. Israel Claims Killing Top Iranian Commander

•    The Israeli military announced the assassination of Lt. Gen. Ali Shadmani, head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters – a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official.

•    Shadmani had assumed the role after the earlier killing of Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid just three days prior.

•    Israel described him as “the most senior Iranian commander” and said he was close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

•    Iran has not yet officially confirmed the killing.

5. Netanyahu Makes Provocative Statement on Khamenei

•    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said killing Iran’s Supreme Leader would not escalate the conflict but rather “end it.”

•    International observers and rights groups condemned the remarks as reckless, warning against deliberate targeting of heads of state under international law.

6. Trump Calls for Tehran Evacuation, Pushes for Talks

•    Former US President Donald Trump, posting on his social platform, called for “immediate evacuation” of Tehran, writing: “IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

•    According to Axios, Washington is pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough.

•    Sources said talks are being explored between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss both a nuclear deal and a ceasefire.

7. Humanitarian Toll Rising, Global Concern Grows

•    The UN and several human rights groups have raised alarms over the targeting of civilian areas, hospitals, and media institutions.

•    A UN official said: “These strikes risk breaching the Geneva Conventions and escalating an already volatile regional crisis.”

•    Rescue teams in Tehran reported difficulties in operating due to ongoing airstrikes, blocked roads, and damaged infrastructure.

June 15,2025

Mangaluru, June 15: Incessant rains continued to batter Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, triggering multiple landslides and causing widespread disruption to traffic and daily life across the district.

A significant landslide occurred adjacent to National Highway 169 at Kethikal in Thiruvail village near Vamanjoor, depositing a large volume of soil on the right side of the highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) promptly deployed teams to the site. Cleanup operations are currently underway, and precautionary traffic diversions have been put in place to maintain vehicular movement. Fortunately, no major damage or injuries were reported.

The Kethikal area has previously been identified as vulnerable, with similar incidents reported during last year’s monsoon. In response, the authorities had initiated soil-nailing measures and planned the construction of a gabion wall to stabilize the slope and prevent future landslides. Despite these efforts, the recurrence has raised fresh concerns about long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, another landslide affected the Jokatte–Padil section of the railway line, leading to slower train movement in the region as a precautionary measure.

In Kankanady's Naguri area, a minor landslide impacted residential zones, threatening at least 12 houses. Authorities evacuated the affected families to safer locations. Dramatic CCTV footage capturing the collapse of a massive compound wall at Suvarna Lane in Kankanady quickly went viral on social media, amplifying public concern.

Flash flooding was also reported in Pandeshwara’s Shivanagara 4th Cross, where residents struggled through knee-deep water, adding to the growing list of monsoon-related woes.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded alarming rainfall figures over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Sunday:

Pudu Gram Panchayat (Mangaluru taluk): 189.5 mm

Neerumarga: 180.5 mm

Meramajalu: 174 mm

Bala Gram Panchayat: 165.5 mm

Patrame: 162.5 mm

Amtadi: 159.5 mm

Badagabelluru: 150 mm

Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable areas, and emergency teams remain on alert as forecasts predict continued rainfall in the coming days.

June 10,2025

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

