Dakshina Kannada: Students suspended for hugging at book release function

News Network
December 22, 2022

Beltangady, Dec 22: The incident of two students being suspended for allegedly hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindutva activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Beltangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindutva activists were falsely alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

News Network
December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: In order to ascertain the details of all properties in Mangaluru city, the urban development department has decided to conduct a drone survey, in addition to a door-to-door survey.

While the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has already conducted a drone survey in 20 wards of the city corporation, the government has plans to conduct a drone survey through an agency, in the remaining 40 wards. The data obtained through the drone survey will be matched with the details of the manual survey being conducted by the officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The survey will help the city corporation to simplify the online property tax payment system, under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS).

There are over two lakh properties, including around 5,000 apartments in the city limits. Though the online system of property tax payment was introduced on November 1, 2021, the database of properties in the city, available on the MCC website is incomplete.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that officials of the revenue section of the city corporation have been carrying out verification of properties randomly for the SAS, through door-to-door visits. “We have already built a mechanism to pool comprehensive data of all properties to be collected through drone survey in the city. The MSCL has conducted a drone survey in only 120sq km of the city, on a pilot basis. The survey of the MSCL is ready, and the same will be matched with the physical survey being conducted by the revenue officials. For the remaining 40 wards of the city corporation, the government has already invited tenders to conduct a drone survey,” he said.

“Along with the survey, the officials will also conduct door-to-door surveys. Once the drone survey starts, it may take a minimum of six months to complete the process, as the details need to be matched with that of the door-to-door survey. Before the commencement of next financial year, the survey is expected to be completed,” the commissioner said.

News Network
December 20,2022

ashfaq.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 20: A teenage student lost his life in a fatal road mishap at Pallikere near Bekal in Kasaragod district today morning. 

The deceased is identified as Ashfaq (18), a resident of Mavval in Bekala. He was a plus one student from Chandragiri school in the district. 

It is learnt that Ashfaq was on his way to school in the morning when his scooter collided with a speeding truck that was carrying cooking gas cylinders.

Though Ashfaq was rushed to hospital, he breathed his last. A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

News Network
December 9,2022

stjoseph.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 9: A fresh controversy erupted after few male students were found dancing in burqa at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. 

The four boys have reportedly been suspended after objections were raised to the alleged vulgar gestures.

The action was taken after the video was circulated on social media. The video shows four boys wearing burqa dancing on a stage on a bollywood number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar"

Meanwhile, the college has issued a statement in this regard. "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college statement said.

