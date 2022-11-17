Dakshina Kannada: Temple priest arrested for sexually abusing, impregnating minor stepdaughter

Mangaluru, June 18: In a shocking news, a priest of a Hindu temple at Thumbay in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and impregnating his minor stepdaughter.

The arrested has been identified as Venkatesh Karanth, a resident of Rama Nivas, Thumbay. He is also a Hindutva activist.

Karanth had married the victim’s mother after her first husband died in a road accident. The girl was living with the couple.

Karanth was reportedly sexually abusing stepdaughter repeatedly for several months. The girl is said to be in her fifth month of pregnancy now. A complaint was filed only after it came to light that victim is pregnant.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case against Karanth under POCSO Act. The accused was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.