Dakshina Kannada: Temple priest arrested for sexually abusing, impregnating minor stepdaughter

News Network
November 18, 2022

Mangaluru, June 18: In a shocking news, a priest of a Hindu temple at Thumbay in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and impregnating his minor stepdaughter. 

The arrested has been identified as Venkatesh Karanth, a resident of Rama Nivas, Thumbay. He is also a Hindutva activist. 

Karanth had married the victim’s mother after her first husband died in a road accident. The girl was living with the couple.

Karanth was reportedly sexually abusing stepdaughter repeatedly for several months. The girl is said to be in her fifth month of pregnancy now. A complaint was filed only after it came to light that victim is pregnant.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case against Karanth under POCSO Act. The accused was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody. 

News Network
November 14,2022

Puttur, Nov 14: A youth lost his life and other suffered critical injuries after a collision between a scooter and a motorbike on Mysuru-Mani highway at Darbe in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Naushad (20), a resident of Sampya. He was working in Red Clubs cloth shop of Puttur.

The incident occurred when he was riding his scooter to his work place on Sunday, November 13.

 A case in this connection is registered in Puttur traffic police station. 

News Network
November 16,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Karnataka will build six new "high-tech" cities and a dedicated "startup park", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The six “high-tech” cities will be built near Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru regions. 

"The city near Bengaluru will be very close to the airport and will be well-planned and will have the best universities and R&D centres," Bommai said, adding that the detailed plan for the new cities will be unveiled in six months.

The "startup park" will be a "multi-modal" one catering to nascent enterprises across sectors and will also be set up near the Bengaluru airport, Bommai said in his 15-minute-long speech.

The CM used his speech to highlight the need for sustainable innovation in the technology sector.

"The globe is shrinking...global life is reducing year by year. Resources are dwindling second by second. It is alarming," he said, adding that the current pace of growth is often seen as "stealing from the future".

"Hence, whatever technology and whatever innovations there are, their goal should be to conserve for the future and connect so that global thinking starts to save this planet, and break down the digital divide happening across the world," he said.

He appealed to the innovators to focus on sustainable solutions. "I give a call that we will have eco-friendly tech, eco-friendly innovations and eco-economies," Bommai said.

News Network
November 6,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Two people lost their lives and two children were seriously injured after their scooter was hit by a truck at Kallappu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today. 

The deceased have been identified as scooter rider Gangadhar (45), a resident of Jeppu and his acquaintance Nethravathi (48) of Konaje, who was riding pillion. 

Moksha (4), daughter of the woman and Jnanesh (6), her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.

Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap. Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

