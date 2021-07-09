  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada, Udupi asked to be vigilant against Zika Virus Disease

July 10, 2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra has asked the deputy commissioners to intensify vector control measures across Karnataka on a war footing in the wake of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) being reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chamarajanagar have been asked to be more vigilant.

"The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector; for Zika Virus Disease.

Considering the prevalence of Aedes aegypti in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well as Zika, the routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHAs and health assistants, and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards should be implemented on a war-footing with strict monitoring and supervision," said Chandra in his circular.

Effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in domestic situations, he said. "Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports/ harbour and in villages/ wards in two km vicinity should be carried out," he added.

ZVD presents with symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, and joint pain. "Travel history or visit of guests may also be considered for suspecting ZVD. The samples collected from suspected cases should be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for testing," Chandra said.

During ultrasound scanning for pregnant women, due focus should be given for presence of Microcephaly. Data regarding deliveries at both private and government hospitals should be captured weekly. This includes deliveries at general hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and home deliveries.

Details of the babies born with Microcephaly have to be reported. Serum samples of both the mother and the newborn should be sent to NIV Bengaluru. "Ensure availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level," Chandra said.

Suggested measures:
— Vector surveillance both for adult and larvae
— Vector management through environmental modification/ manipulation
— Adopt personal protection measures
— Biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional level

News Network
June 29,2021

Bengaluru, June 29: Amid reports that the Health and Education departments were not on the same page over holding class 10 board exams, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22, amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19. "Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Yediyurappa tweeted.

After the CM's tweet, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who had last evening stated that he was unaware of the decision to hold the exam, also said the Education Minister has discussed with experts before taking the call, and Yediyurappa was also informed. "He (Kumar) told me last evening that he had discussed with the CM regarding the decision (about holding exams), as I was in another meeting, I was not aware of.... in the evening he informed me about it.... I think the discussions were also held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)," he said.

Hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams on Monday, Sudhakar had said that his department was unaware of the decision, triggering reports of lack of coordination within the government regarding holding SSLC exams. However, Kumar on his part had said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after several rounds of discussions, and also talks were held regarding the measures that need to be taken with the Health Department officials, who have given SOP that need to be followed.

During the early weeks of Covid-19 too, the government had drawn criticism over lack of coordination regarding handling the pandemic, with the then Health Minister Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion. Subsequently, Sriramulu, who is now Social Welfare Minister, was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, by the Chief Minister, and it was allocated to Sudhakar, who was only holding Medical Education portfolio then, with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios amid the pandemic.

News Network
June 28,2021

Dubai, June 28: More than 2,000 expatriates from different countries living in Dubai embraced Islam this year, the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture has announced.

According to official statistics revealed by the centre, as many as 2,027 residents took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

The centre that comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

The Center is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.

“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.

Lootah stressed that the centre introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.

Al Jallaf explained that if anyone wants to know more about Islam or declare their shahada, then the centre provides various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

“One can also visit the centre for this purpose and make use of the in smart screens that can help them take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam,” he said.

People can also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same, he added.

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the examination timetable for the SSLC (10th standard) board exams affiliated to the state board of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC). The examination will be held on two days—July 19 and July 22.

Announcing the timetable after holding a discussion with the District administrations, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "On 19th July examination will be conducted for core subjects--Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Similarly, on 22nd July, the examination will be held for language subjects."

According to the minister, the examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on both days and the questions, in all the subjects, will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
 
The minister further said, "The students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them at the examination centres."

Regardless of the pandemic situation, as many as 8,76,581 students have registered for the examination and admission tickets will be sent to respective schools by June 30.

The examination will be held at as many as 73,066 rooms as compared to 48,000 rooms during the last year. Unlike the previous years, this year the board has decided to permit Covid-19 positive students to write exams.

"These students will be writing the exam at the designated Covid-19 care centres identified at the taluk headquarters. This apart, every exam centre will have at least three separate rooms to accommodate those with Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and cold," the minister explained.

