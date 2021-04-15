  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: Vaccination drive to be scaled up amid covid surge; over 2.22 lakh vaccinated so far

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The health department has decided to scale up vaccination drive in the wake of continuous surge in daily covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada. 

The department is trying to train more health workers, especially nursing college students by involing major institutions, colleges to vaccinate targeted populations.

As of now, the Dakshina Kannada Health Department, in association with various institutions, has vaccinated close to 36% of the targeted population.

According to Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, of the targeted population of 4.17 lakh in the above 45+ age category and two lakh in the 60+ age category, they have vaccinated 2.22 lakh, adding the progress was satisfactory considering the constraints. The average daily vaccination figure is about 4,000, and on Tuesday the figure went as high as 9,000.

The modified plan is to approach sub centres, where awareness is being created by Gram Panchayat, NGOs, Yuvaka Sangha to motivate people to approach vaccination centres. The district has 393 sub centres, 66 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 12 Urban PHCs, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The indefinite strike called by the employees of road transport corporations in Karnataka over wage related issue entered its ninth day on Thursday, continuing to affect bus services across the state.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Aimed at intensifying their protest, the striking employees have decided to stage a candlelight protest on Thursday evening.

They have also planned to approach all the MLAs to urge them to raise their issue at the government-level.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Pegging the revenue loss at Rs 152 crore with buses belonging to all the four RTCs not running, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds Transport portfolio, last evening said over 3,200 buses were operating so far, as employees were returning to work on the request of the government.

He also appealed to employees not to listen to vested interests who are instigating for the strike and to get back to work.

Savadi in his statement had also said that a total of 60 buses belonging to all the four RTCs were damaged so far by miscreants in the name of protests as he condemned the act.

Some Volvo buses have been damaged, he said, adding that police have started taking action against those involved.

The government has made it clear that it was not possible to implement the sixth pay commission for the RTC employees, and had ruled out any talks with them.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notice.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department last week had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 2,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest four persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob. 

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), resident of Attavar who has a case registered against him in Mangaluru East police station and in Kankandady police station, Dhanush Bhandary (25) resident of Kanduka, who has 4 cases in different police station against him including a murder case and a case at Mangaluru South police station, Jayaprakash (27) resident of Shakthinagar who has 4 cases at different police stations, while Anil Kumar (38) resident of Urwa who has an assault case registered against him in Mangaluru South police station.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The blessed month of Ramadan has begun in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as the crescent moon was spotted on the outskirts of the twin districts this evening.

Like previous year, the holy month has begun in many Middles East countries and coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala on the same day.

Faizal
 - 
Tuesday, 13 Apr 2021

We Muslims believe in One God, perhaps the only community on Earth now having this monotheistic belief. Islam means submitting to the will of One God. Actually, Allah means Al ilah, which means The One God. From day one, when human kept the foot on Earth, Islam was there. From time to time people go away from the will of God to the will of their desires or the will of Satan which later created so many deviated paths. These deviated people once were on the true path, the path of God. From time to time, God "sends" Prophets and Messengers (peace be upon them all) to take back human from wrong paths to the right path. These Prophets are righteous people that God chooses among the tribe/nation from time to time in order to guide the deviated tribe or nation. They are given holy books too. We Muslims believe that there were many Prophets sent to humanity from time to time before the last and final Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Since he is the final prophet, his arrival has been mentioned in previous holy books even in Vedas and also in the bible. He is sometimes referred as Anthim Rishi. I request our non-Muslim brothers to research on the Anthim Rishi, Kalki Avathar. Ramadan Mubarak to all.

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

Mbeary
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

Many of our relatives/ known people who were with us last year are not with us this ramadan due to corona. Let us make maximum prayers for them. Lets not waste time in petty political and sunni salafi talks. Let us preach simple living

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#14 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah,

You have a block in your mind blocked the of evil. Once made a shahadah the evil enters your heart and mind to go to Madrassa.The Madrassas are teaching against Hindus, Christians, and Jews. Are you kidding, Islam

NOOR
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

After many messengers were sent... and conveyed the message of ONENESS of God... ALLAH sent MUHAMMED pbuh as the last and final MESSENGER to the people to convey the same one MSG of WORSHIP the creator not his CREATION .. WE should not worship EVEN prophet Muhammd pbuh...

ALLAH Revealed QURAN to Muhammad pbuh as BIBLE for JESUS and TORAH for MoSES...

Mohammed was not the first but he was the last messenger of ALLAH... Hope this might help dear PREM PRASAD unless YOUR HEART is not HONEST to know about the CREATOR who created all that exists.....

BE sincere and honest, ALLAH guides those who truly look for him.

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad
If you don't understand something it doesn't mean it not exist.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting your will to God. .
It exists right from beginning

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting our wills to God.
And it exists from beginning of mankind.
If you don't understand something. It doesn't mean it don't exist

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Islam is not just Arabic word. It means submission to God and obey his commands. Adam, Moses, Jesus and Mohammed peace be upon all submitted their will to God. Islam exist from beginning. Don't make God so cheap. He is lord for all from beginning till end. No other like him. Don't make image of God and compare to anything

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#11 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah
You have to argue without logic in a circular manner. World was unknown to the word Islam Prior to 1400 or prior to 1st century. Why did you threw out the 10 commandments of God from O.T. Where was the Term Allah prior t

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

The only religion is accepted in front of God is Islam.
Islam means total submission to God.
To live according to commandments of God, which he sent time to time in each area through his messengers.
Islam started from first person in earth prophet Adam PBUH.

Prem Prasad
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

What was the name of your God prior to 1st century. The word Islam was not prevalent prior to 1400 years. Name Islam prevailed after Arabic was invented in the 1st century. III caliph Uthman is the editor of Quran. He destroyed all the manuscripts given by so-called Gabriel. To which place you were facing and praying prior to 1400 and had you been fasting prior to 1400 years where there was no month called Ramadan. The last prophet to humanity was Joseph Smith of the Mormons religion. 124000 prophets are illusions including false prophets. Don't tell me to read Quran. No need to read any book if a person is living a righteous life.

Arif
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

@Prem Prasad. Islam was not created 1400 years ago. It is a big mis-conception among many non-Muslims. 1400 years ago it was the final installment of the series of prophets (peace be upon them all) and revelations sent to human being by Almighty God. We b

HONEST
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Dear Brother Ahmadi / Asi...
Please make following Dua, U will understand everything...
O ALLAH, make what you teach me beneficial, teach me what is beneficial, and increase me in knowledge...

Allaahumma-nfanee, bimaa allamtanee, wa allimnee maa yanfaunee, wa zidnee ilmaa (Attirmidi # 3599)

Ramadan
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Ramadan is the month in which MUSLIMS all around the WORLD fast for 29/30 days from dawn to dusk.
Fasting is the fourth pillar of ISLAMIC FAITH
The fast is an act of deep personal WORSHIP to get closer to ALLAH (God Almighty)
It is the month in which the QURAN was revealed to Prophet Muhammad pbuh.

QURAN chapter 2 Verse 183 says : O believers! The fast has been prescribed upon YOU just as it was prescribed for the followers of the Prophets BEFORE YOU, So that YOU may attain TAQWA (Piety)

Prophet Muhammad pbuh said, ALLAH said \All the deeds of man are for himself except for FASTING, which is for ME and I shall reward it Myself...

May ALLAH accept our Fasting and reward as he promised... ALLAHU AKBAR...All praise is to ALLAH, the Lord of all that exists.."

Ahmadi
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

ASI DUBAI sawal acha hi but unfortunately till date no one answered for this question from last 10-15 years.

ASI
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Where the Moon is sighted ???

Prem Prasad
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Arabic was invented in the 1st century. Prior to 1st century to wich place you were facing and praying. Prior to 1400 which book you were reading and what was the name of your God before the 1st century.

Rikaz
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Happy Ramadan and may Allah (SU) Bless us all in this Holy Ramadan....

SYED
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

\Allahumma ballighna ramadhaan\"
O allah makes this ramadhan easy for us\"
Join us to say aameen...."

