Dalit youth assaulted for entering upper caste locality in Chikkamagaluru

News Network
January 2, 2024

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 2: A Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of upper castes for entering their locality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Geramaradi village. The Dalit youth, identified as Maruthi, has been admitted to the Tarikere Taluk hospital following the assault.

Maruthi had gone to carry out some work with JCB in Gollara Keri locality of the village on Monday. The locals, who inquired about him, assaulted him as they came to know that he hailed from the Dalit community.

Dalit organisations are now preparing to go to the spot where the youth was assaulted and stage a protest in the locality against untouchability. They are also planning to lodge a police complaint with the jurisdictional Tarikere police station.

News Network
January 2,2024

Palestinian officials say the Israeli regime has assassinated another Palestinian prisoner who was in detention in one of the occupying entity's prisons.

The new fatality, which occurred on Monday, increases to seven the number of Palestinian inmates killed in the regime's prisons since October 7, 2023, when the Gaza Strip's resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) announced the development in a joint statement. 

They identified the victim as 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Bassem al-Bahsh from the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The assassination of al-Bahsh took place while he was being detained under a 35-month sentence at Megiddo prison near the city of Haifa in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, the commission and the PPS said.

They added that al-Bahash was the first Palestinian inmate to be killed by Israeli forces on the first day of 2024, and the seventh since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian bodies added that al-Bahsh's assassination "confirms that the occupation continues without no deterrent or any consideration to carry out more assassinations against prisoners...in addition to the systematic crimes of torture and abuse."

Israeli crimes will backfire on regime: Hamas

Reacting to Israel's new crime, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement, saying the crime coincides with reports about field executions, brutal torture, and inhumane conditions faced by the Palestinian inmates, especially those who are from Gaza.

"We affirm that these assassinations and crimes will backfire on the usurping occupation as fire and hell," Hamas said.

The movement added, "The resistance fighters will teach this occupier appropriate lessons for the continuation of its crimes and brutality against our men, women, and children."

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are currently languishing in Israeli jails. 

Back in April, a joint report by a group of Palestinian rights advocacy groups revealed that the occupying entity is keeping about 4,900 Palestinian inmates, including many women and children, behind bars.

The regime's jail authorities usually keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. However, since Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the occupying regime has heightened its campaign of systematic torture, harassment, and repression against Palestinian inmates.

Following the operation, the regime also launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of close to 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

News Network
January 2,2024

Ayodhya: The new year will be significant as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the general elections will be held, and both will be 'shubh (propitious)', the Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Speaking to the press at his residence in the Ramghat area of the city on Monday, the octogenarian praised the development work happening in Ayodhya.

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum," he said and quoted a couplet -- "Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka".

"Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy," he said.

'Ram Rajya' is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

"My greetings and blessings to all countrymen on New Year. Ram Lalla will be offered 'Chhapan Bhog', and 'prasad' will be offered," he said, shortly before heading for the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site to perform the 'aarti'.

As per the customs, 'Bhog aarti' is performed at noon. A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day, his side said.

"So, the new year will be very good," said the Ram temple's chief priest.

The 'Chhappan Bhog' offered to Ram Lalla on Monday had come in a specially made box bearing a design that depicted Lord Ram and the upcoming temple, from a very old shop in Lucknow, his aide said, adding, it has been coming from the very same place for the last few years.

"This New year is very significant, and it is significant because in this month on January 22, Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum (of the under-construction temple)...and this will be very beneficial for the people of the country," Acharya Das said.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and this will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Ayodhya rang in the New Year on December 31 night, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as many residents and others had gathered at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

A large number of people took holy dip in the Saryu river on the New Year while others visited the Ramjanmabhoomi temple to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, as well as Hanumangarhi temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Asked about the further construction of the Ram temple, this year, Das said, "A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good." The consecration ceremony will take place few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly-bult airport, and laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he had performed the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

On December 6, 1992, a frenzied mob of kar sewaks gathered in the holy town from from different parts of the country, had demolished the mosque, triggering communal violence in many parts of the country.

While much has changed in Ayodhya since the landmark verdict, the Ram temple issue and the history of the dispute continues to weigh on minds of many people.

Das, the Ram temple's chief priest also shared that many development projects have materialised in the temple town and more are in the offing.

"Development is happening in Ayodhya. Airport has come up, new railway station (building) got built, and Ram Path has been developed. Many such roads are proposed, and through these projects, Ayodhya will be seen in a grand form. People will come and have 'darshan'. It is a very auspicious month (January) and it may bode well for everyone is my blessing," he added.

News Network
December 26,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 26: The trial run of the Mangaluru-Madgaon semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express was flagged off at the Mangaluru central railway station on Tuesday.

The flag-off ceremony was conducted in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, local MLAs and railway officials.

The train which departed Mangaluru central at 8.30 am will reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm. On its return, it will leave Madgaon at 1.45 pm and reach Mangaluru at 6.30 pm. The train has stops at Udupi and Karwar.

The regular operations of the Vande Bharat Express will start on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new train along with six other Vande Bharat trains in other states on the day.

An official announcement in this regard is awaited, railway sources said.

