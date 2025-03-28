DC urges faster land acquisition for industrial growth in Udupi

  1. Home
Agencies
March 28, 2025

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari has directed officials to expedite land acquisition for designated industrial zones in the district to facilitate new industries. She issued these instructions during a meeting at Rajatadri on Wednesday.

Lands have been identified across various taluks for industrial development. The DC emphasized that KIADB must acquire these lands and ensure essential infrastructure—electricity, roads, and drainage—to attract industries and generate employment.

A total of 77 acres of private land has been acquired and compensated, including 31.2 acres in Kerebettu village, Hebri taluk, and 45.7 acres in Shivapura village. However, approval for 36.5 acres of government land is still pending. She instructed the forest department to assess whether this land falls under an eco-sensitive zone.

For the Belapu Industrial Area, the DC urged officials to accelerate minor land acquisitions for road expansion and commence construction at the earliest. She also mandated rainwater harvesting systems for all units in the Miyaru Industrial Area to tackle water scarcity.

Currently, 22 export-based units operate in the district. The DC encouraged further promotion of exports and an increase in their number.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director of Industries Nagraj V. Naik, KIADB Development Officer Srinivasa Murthy, Small-Scale Industries Association District President Harish Kunder, Deputy Director of the District Industrial Center Seetharam Shetty, District Skill Development Officer Arun B., and others.

March 15,2025

Mangaluru, Mar 15: Noted Tulu-Kannada scholar, folklorist, and former president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Dr. Vamana Nandavara, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

A distinguished literary figure, Dr. Nandavara made significant contributions to the study of Tulu folklore, poetry, and cultural history. He was a native of Nandavara village in Bantwal taluk and was the son of Babu Balepuni and Poovamma. He is survived by his wife, writer Chandrakala Nandavara, a son, and a daughter.

A Life Dedicated to Literature and Folklore

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Nandavara was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Kantavara Kannada Sangha Award, Tulu Sahitya Academy Honorary Award, Polali Sheenappa Hegde Award, Karnataka Nataka Academy Honorary Award, and the Bannanje Babu Amin Award.

His literary works encompassed multiple genres, including poetry, folklore studies, and critical essays. Some of his most celebrated publications include:

Taalamela – A Kannada poetry collection

Olepataki – A compilation of Tulu-Kannada riddles

Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel – A study of Tulu folklore

Singadana and Tulu Panikate – Analytical works on Tulu folk traditions

Koti-Chennaya: Folklore and Beyond – A study of Tulu history and mythology

Nambike – A critique of D.V. Gundappa’s literature

Tulu Sahitya Charitre and Tulu Janapadada Acharane – Scholarly explorations of Tulu literature and customs

Ajji Tankina Puli, Nettara Neera, and Inchitti Tulu Natakolu – Collections of folk narratives and plays

Dr. Nandavara also made remarkable contributions to children's literature, with notable works such as Koti-Chennaya, Beer (Tulu poetry collection), and story anthologies Kidigediya Keetale and Onji Kope Katikulu.

Recognitions and Awards

His deep-rooted research and literary contributions earned him several accolades. His book Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel won the Central Institute of Indian Languages Award, while Singadana Mattu Janapada Suttamutta was recognized by the Kannada and Culture Department. His work Koti Chennaya Janapadiya Adhyayana also received the Book Authority's Pustaka Sogasu award.

Dr. Vamana Nandavara's passing marks a significant loss to the fields of Tulu and Kannada literature. His legacy as a scholar, poet, and folklorist will continue to inspire generations to come.

March 15,2025

Dubai: The Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF), one of the most prominent overseas Kannada community service organizations, hosted a grand Iftar gathering at Al Zahiya Banquet Hall, Dubai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 1,400 Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), reinforcing a strong sense of unity, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The gathering was presided over by BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf and BCF Founder-Patron Dr. Thumbay Moideen. The occasion was further dignified by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Consul General of India for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan, along with Al Haj Taha Bafaki Tangal and Janab Al Haj Asgarali Tangal.

Several key figures played an instrumental role in organizing the event, including BCF General Secretary Dr. Kapu Mohammed, BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky, Vice Chairman Janab Afeeq Hussain, Key Office Bearer Janab Aslam Karaje, and BCF Advisory Board Members Janab Ibrahim Gadiyar and Janab Aboosalih M. Hussain. The event was also graced by distinguished guests such as Janab Ameeruddin S.I., Janab Rizwanullah Khan (Executive President, Emirates Glass), Janab K.M. Ashraf, Shri Praveen Amarnath, Advocate Khalil, Janab Salman Abdul Khader, Janab Mazhar Syed Beary (Bearys Group), Janab Khaleq Ali, Janab Shaikh Muzaffer (Founder President, AIM India Forum), Janab Ashraf Shah Manthoor (President, Karnataka Islamic Centre), Janab Noor Ashfaq, and Janab Basheer Kinnigoli Moolur.

A host of BCF office bearers, including Janab Yakub Dewa, Janab Iqbal Mefa, Janab Usman Moolur, Janab Nawaz Kotekar, Janab Niyaz Farangipete, Janab Ashraf Sathikal, Janab Suleman Moolur, Janab Rafiq Mulky, Janab Lathif, Janab Rahman Sajpa, Janab Ameer Halyangadi, Janab Samad Beerali, and Janab Riyaz Suratkal, along with BCF Women's Wing President Mrs. Mumtaz Kapu and other active women members, significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The program commenced with a Qira’ath and an Islamic discourse by Janab Ashraf Sathikal, followed by a heartfelt Dua by Janab Al Haj Thaha Bafakhi Thangal.

On this occasion, BCF honored Shri Satish Kumar Sivan for his distinguished presence and significant contributions. Additionally, Mr. Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of AIM India Forum, received an appreciation award in recognition of his outstanding service to the community.

In his address, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan acknowledged BCF’s exceptional efforts in community service and praised the patriotic spirit and dedication of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) towards the welfare of society. BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf elaborated on BCF’s vision and past contributions, while BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky extended gratitude to the volunteers and attendees. BCF Steering Committee Chairman Janab M.E. Moolur announced the upcoming BCF Annual Convention in Mangalore this August, encouraging widespread participation. Additionally, Janab Rizwanullah Khan emphasized the importance of community service and selfless dedication.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks by Janab Suleman Moolur, acknowledging the contributions of all organizers and attendees. Guests, including dignitaries and women participants, were presented with special gifts as tokens of appreciation. The Iftar was served in an exceptionally well-organized manner, featuring exquisite traditional dishes, symbolizing the essence of unity and humanitarian values.

The BCF Iftar Meet 2025 stands as a testament to the cultural richness, communal harmony, and service-oriented spirit of the Kannada diaspora in the UAE.

March 14,2025

Jaipur: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Dausa district for trying to stop three men from applying colour on him ahead of Holi, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Ralwas village on Wednesday evening when Ashok, Bablu and Kaluram reached a local library to apply colour on Hansraj, who was preparing for competitive exams there, officials said.

As Hansraj refused to be smeared with colours, the trio kicked him and thrashed him with belts, before one of them strangled him to death, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal said.

The angry family members and villagers later staged a protest with Hansraj's body, blocking a national highway in the area that continued till 1 am on Thursday.

The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Hansraj's family, a government job to one member of the family, and immediate arrest of the accused trio.

The body was finally removed from the highway after police assurance.

