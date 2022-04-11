  1. Home
  2. Death of contractor: Won’t resign, says KSE; won’t cremate body until KSE’s arrest, says kin

News Network
April 12, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation after a contractor who had accused him of demanding 40 per cent commission was found dead in a Udupi hotel on Tuesday.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission on the work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed the allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

"There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said. The minister reiterated that he did not know Santosh. According to him, based on Santosh's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice has been sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said. The opposition Congress demanded the Minister's resignation after the contractor allegedly ended his life in Udupi.

‘Arrest KSE’

On the other hand the family of Santosh Pati has demanded immediate arrest of Eshwarappa.  “Eshwarappa needs to be arrested. Until this is done, we won't cremate him (Santosh), we won't do anything. Justice needs to be ensured,” said Santosh’s cousin Prashanth Patil. 

“It is evident, the work he carried out at Hindalga panchayat. He was in contact with Eshwarappa himself who had come there. But no payment came through and I don't know what the conversations were between them. We will be filing a complaint soon,” he added.  

News Network
March 30,2022

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received another blow as Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the major coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, according to local media reports. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted early Wednesday morning that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. 

"Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter.

Senior MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed the deal on Twitter, saying the agreement has been finalized and the details will be provided at 6pm today.

The late-night development ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion has left Imran Khan's future in tatters as the PTI government has lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament. 

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark at 172, the number needed by the opposition for the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government to succeed.

The PTI-led coalition government was formed with the support of 179 members, but the desertion by MQM-P has left Imran Khan's party with 164 members in support. The Opposition has now 177 supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI lawmakers.

Meanwhile, federal minister Asad Umar has said that Imran Khan is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his allegations in which he claimed that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds.

During a rally, Khan had said, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

News Network
April 12,2022

Udupi, Apr 12: A contractor and BJP worker, who had recently accused Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, today found dead in Udupi. 
 
Santosh Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works.

He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday.

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.  Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested. Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: After seeking a ban on halal, Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, the Hindutva organisations have now started another campaign asking Hindus not to engage Muslim drivers and Muslim-owned transport companies when they go for temple tours and pilgrimages.

Prashanth Bangera of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike on Friday made an appeal to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers with them when they go for temple trips and pilgrimages. He had also given out a call to not to use vehicles owned by Muslim transport companies.

He urged that all Hindu organisations should support his call and bring awareness among the people in this regad. Sri Ram Sena lent its support to this call.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena has urged that Muzrai department should issue notice to the Muslim merchants and vendors in famous Savadatti Yallamma pilgrimage center in Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

He maintained that if the shops were not vacated, Sri Ram Sena activists would meet Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and demand to vacate them.

Pramod Muthalik had met the Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Anand Mamani earlier and urged that non-Hindu merchants should be vacated from the premises of the Savadatti Yellamma pilgrimage center. He stated that lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple and there are more than 50 per cent of Muslim merchants carrying out their business here, he had claimed.

