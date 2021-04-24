  1. Home
Death rate increasing as expired Remdesivir being administered on covid patients as per govt order: MLA

coastaldigest.com news network
April 25, 2021

Mandya, Apr 25: JD(S) leader and Nagamangala MLA K Suresh Gowda has alleged that the death rate has increased as the Remdesivir medicines which were expired were administered on covid-19 patients as per the government order.

“The government has allowed administering the medicines that expired in January. The death rate has increased in Nagamangala also and a few patients complained about the issue,” he said.

The MLA said that the Health department officials claimed that the government had ordered to administer the old medicine for 12 months. 

“The government has been claiming that there is sufficient stock of Remdesivir. But, why has the government ordered the use of expired medicine? There is a rule to use expired medicine. But, the government is flouting the norms,” the MLA said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

News Network
April 14,2021

Lucknow, Apr 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

News Network
April 20,2021

RGG.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

