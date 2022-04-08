  1. Home
Death threat to writer Kum Vee, other 60 plus intellectuals for defending Muslim girls in hijab row

April 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: More than sixty intellectuals, thinkers and a few prominent politicians in Karnataka are facing death threat for defending Muslim girls when government imposed ban on hijab in the wake of protest launched by Campus Front of India girls in Udupi.  

The Kottur police in Vijayanagara distirct have decided to provide security to Kannada writer Kum Veerabhadrappa after he received a letter threatening to kill him.

“I have been receiving threatening calls. A letter has been written to threaten me. I considered it seriously and decided to lodge a complaint with the SP. The Kottur police assured me to provide security,” he said.

A two-page anonymous letter delivered at the writer’s Kottur residence on April 6 states that Kum Veerabhadrappa, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and 61 intellectuals spoke in favour of hijab and Muslims, besides writing a letter to the government against Bhagavad Gita.

“They indulged in anti-national activities and their destruction was imminent. Their demise was nearer. They should prepare for their funeral as death might strike them in any form,” it added.

The letter, mentioning ‘Sahishnu Hindu’, has been posted from Bhadravathi. 

April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

March 30,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat. 

Responding to queries at a news conference, Bommai said that the government "had to study (the issue) in its entirety. It has nothing to do with rules. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will surely take a look into it," he said.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who also sought a ban, had described 'halal' meat as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the minority community.

The government will study the demands of these groups and assess whether there is any truth in their claims, the CM said.

It can be recalled that the Hindutva right-wing groups have launched a campaign seeking a prohibition on 'halal' meat in the state.

