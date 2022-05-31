  1. Home
  2. Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in 2018 case

Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in 2018 case

News Network
May 31, 2022

Bengaluru, May 31: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2022

tejaswini.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city. 

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation. 

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors. 

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. 

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty. 

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: A private school in Karnataka’s capital has sent an email to all its alumni urging them change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to “Gyanvapi temple” on Google maps. 

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent the communal email to its alumni en masse on 20 May.

The New Horizon Educational Institute is a private group which comprises of multiple educational institutions—the NHPS school, the NH Pre University College, two NH undergraduate colleges, and one NH Engineering college—all based in Bangaluru.

The controversial mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, titled ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

Many of the school’s alumni expressed shock on receiving the email, but also alleged that this is in line with the “overt political and ideological positioning” adopted by the school in the recent years.

The New Horizon educational group had earlier donated to the Ram Mandir Trust, held a bhoomi poojan ceremony in the school on occasion of the Ram Mandir ground-breaking, and also made its staff mandatorily attend a screening of The Kashmir Files.

After the school received backlash from some alumni over the Gyanvapi email, the NHPS subsequently put out a statement on its Instagram page addressing the issue. The statement said: "We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications."

The New Horizon Educational Institute had rolled out a memo in March this year, informing all its students that it is organising tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files "for all students and staff members."

“It is mandatory for all staff members to attend,” a post put out by the NHPS on its Instagram page said.

The same post was shared on the Instagram and Linkedin pages of the other four degree colleges part of the New Horizon group. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.