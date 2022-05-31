Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in 2018 case

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city.

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation.

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors.

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty.

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.