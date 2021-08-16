Depressed couple end lives after informing Manglauru police chief

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In a sad incident which happened at Baikampady in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday August 17,

A husband and wife have embraced death by hanging in their home at Baikampady on the outskirts of the city after they reportedly contracted novel.

The deceased have been identified as Arya Suvarna (45) and Guna Suvarna (38). They were residing in an apartment in Baikampady.

Before resorting to the extreme step, Arya Suvarna contacted the city police chief N Shashi Kumar over phone to inform about the couple’s decision. The former also sent a voice note to the latter.

The top cop resorted to social media to identify the couple immediately besides asking his subordinates to take all possible steps to avert the tragedy. However, the couple ended their lives even before anyone could trace them.

It is learnt that Guna Suvarna was diabetic and was depressed because of childlessness. For last few days the couple reportedly developed symptoms of covid19. Suvarna’s voice note claimed that they had been overtaken by anxiety.

When a team of police from Surathkal station reached the couple’s apartment in Baikambady, the couple’s dead body was hanging. A case has been registered.