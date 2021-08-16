  1. Home
  2. Depressed couple end lives after informing Manglauru police chief

Depressed couple end lives after informing Manglauru police chief

coastaldigest.com news network
August 17, 2021

covidsuicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In a sad incident which happened at Baikampady in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday August 17, 

A husband and wife have embraced death by hanging in their home at Baikampady on the outskirts of the city after they reportedly contracted novel. 

The deceased have been identified as Arya Suvarna (45) and Guna Suvarna (38). They were residing in an apartment in Baikampady.

Before resorting to the extreme step, Arya Suvarna contacted the city police chief N Shashi Kumar over phone to inform about the couple’s decision. The former also sent a voice note to the latter.

The top cop resorted to social media to identify the couple immediately besides asking his subordinates to take all possible steps to avert the tragedy. However, the couple ended their lives even before anyone could trace them. 

It is learnt that Guna Suvarna was diabetic and was depressed because of childlessness. For last few days the couple reportedly developed symptoms of covid19. Suvarna’s voice note claimed that they had been overtaken by anxiety.

When a team of police from Surathkal station reached the couple’s apartment in Baikambady, the couple’s dead body was hanging. A case has been registered. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Senior Congress Leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the decision of the state government to implement the New Education Policy from the current academic year is undemocratic and dictatorial.

"It is a dictatorial decision. The NEP has been implemented without any discussion. It is against the spirit of federalism. The policy should have been implemented after a detailed discussion," he said.

On Saturday, the government had issued an order implementing NEP-2020 from the current academic year and with it Karnataka became the first state in the country to issue the order on it.

Commenting further, Siddaramaiah said the government went ahead with the implementation of the policy despite education experts urging it to do so only after discussions with experts, he said.

This policy, Siddaramaiah said, will give private universities a free hand, while reducing government universities into mere certificate-selling shops.

"The central and the state governments have gone out of their way to reduce the government universities into mere certificate-selling shops and encourage private universities to make more money," he alleged.

Moreover, education is in the concurrent list as per the Schedule 7 of the Indian Constitution, but the union government is imposing the policy on the states by denying them their right.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that some of the recommendations made in the policy are harmful to the interest of the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

cancer.jpg

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi breathed her last on August 9 at a private hospital in Trivandrum, Kerala. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour 10 years ago and underwent 11 major surgeries. A few weeks ago, she was admitted to a hospital after she contracted Covid-19. Though she recovered from the novel coronavirus, she had other health-related problems.

Saranya Sasi was a popular actress in the Malayalam television and film industry. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. She had to undergo 11 major surgeries since the time she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A few weeks ago, Saranya was diagnosed with Covid-19 and received treatment at a private hospital in Kerala. She recovered from the novel coronavirus after a few days. But, Saranya had other health issues. He was admitted to a hospital in Trivandrum because of pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood. Saranya Sasi died on August 9 at noon at the hospital.

Ever since she was diagnosed with a tumour, she had been facing a severe financial crisis. She also sought the help of many people in the industry.

Saranya Sasi was one of the famous actresses in Malayalam TV. Some of her television shows include Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. She also played supporting roles in Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in his two-day visit to Karnataka won the hearts of Kannadigas by not only tweeting in Kannada, but also initiating poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy - dosa, on Thursday.

His two-day visit to Karnataka, saw him tweeting in Kannada using superlative slang words like Sakattagide, Bomabat Guru, which are most common slang words used among Bangaloreans to state - Simply Superb.

While posting him eating Dosa stating - Sakattagide (Simply Superb) in Kannada on August 4 when he began his tour in Karnataka.

On Thursday, he posted a series of tweets in English but he ensured that at least a word or two from the Kannada language were used to convey the message.

For instance, in one of his tweet tagged to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Namasakara Mukhyamatri Avare (Salutations to the CM), and continues with message in English, while after his visit was over, in follow up tweet he promptly said Dhanyavadgalu Mukhya Mantriyavare (Thanks Mr CM for your time).

Apart from this, Ellis also initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, Masala dosa.

After the poll results, the British envoy broke the dosa with bare hands by ditching the cutlery, which is a general practice in the West.

On August 4, he had eaten Dosa with using cutlery and followed it up by taking to Twitter, Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?"; wherein, whopping 92 per cent people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.

On Thursday, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on masala dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork.

Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand."

Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada, Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands) and asserts that 92 per cent of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.