  Dharmasthala case: Key witness contradicts own claim, produced in court

Dharmasthala case: Key witness contradicts own claim, produced in court

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala produced a complainant witness before the Belthangady court on Saturday, after he retracted a major part of his earlier testimony.

According to sources, the witness had initially claimed that he personally exhumed one of the buried bodies and even submitted a human skull said to belong to it. However, during sustained questioning on Friday night, he failed to specify the exact location from where the skull was recovered.

Later, under interrogation, the witness admitted that the skull he had produced was not linked to the body he claimed to have buried. Following this admission, SIT officials placed him in custody—unlike earlier occasions when he was allowed to leave with his legal team after questioning.

Before being presented in court on Saturday, the witness was subjected to a medical examination.

Meanwhile, SIT has carried out exhumations at 17 of the 18 sites identified by the witness in Dharmasthala village. Human remains were recovered from one excavation site and bones were also found on the surface at another location. All recovered material has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, and reports are awaited.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

bettingpuppy.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppy’, in connection with a nationwide illegal betting and money-laundering network.

During the operation, ED officials seized ₹12 crore in cash, including ₹1 crore in foreign currency comprising bundles of U.S. dollars, British pounds, UAE dirhams and euros. Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore, about 10 kg of silver articles, and four luxury vehicles were also confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Veerendra, who represents Chitradurga in the Karnataka Assembly, was arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim, and produced before a local court. The agency secured a transit remand to bring him to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The arrest followed large-scale raids on August 22 across 31 locations spanning Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa, investigators targeted casinos linked to Veerendra, including Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.

According to the ED, searches revealed that Veerendra and his associates operated multiple online betting platforms such as King567 and Raja567. His brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, allegedly managed three Dubai-based firms—Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies—that provided call-centre and gaming services connected to the racket.

The ED also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, while seizing property documents linked to Veerendra’s relatives, including his brother K.C. Nagaraj and nephew Pruthvi N. Raj. Officials said both Thippeswamy and Pruthvi were directly involved in running the betting operations from Dubai.

Investigators further revealed that Veerendra and his associates had recently travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra to explore leasing land for a casino project. The ED stated that initial findings point to “a complex layering of cash and assets” designed to conceal the illegal proceeds.

The probe is ongoing.

News Network
August 9,2025

justice.jpg

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the overall second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states with a population of over one crore in delivering justice, according to the India Justice Report 2025.

The state rose from fifth place in 2022, while Karnataka claimed the top spot in 2025.

The state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ the report said.

"We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking," said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

The IJR combines the latest official statistics from government sources with data from the four pillars of justice delivery—police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid.

Each pillar was analysed through indicators such as budgets, human resources, workload, diversity, infrastructure, and trends against the state’s declared standards and benchmarks, the report added.

Andhra Pradesh ranked second also under the police pillar, followed by fifth place in the judiciary and legal aid.

According to IJR 2025, Andhra Pradesh spends the highest amount on inmates, at Rs 2.6 lakh annually per inmate, or Rs 733 daily, with a prison population of 7,200.

The report noted that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana do not record overcrowding in prisons, with no facility exceeding 250 per cent occupancy.

Under legal aid, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments contribute over 80 per cent of their respective legal aid budgets, with 100 per cent fund utilisation reported in 2022-23.

However, Andhra Pradesh reported 89 per cent utilisation of The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) funds, compared to Telangana’s 61 per cent, the report said.

On gender and caste representation, Andhra Pradesh has recorded over a 10 per cent shortfall in SC officers since 2016, while vacancies among ST constables rose from six per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2022.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported over 50 per cent women's representation in district courts. Andhra Pradesh also boasts the highest ratio of women in the police force nationally, at 22 per cent.

The state logged a 21 per cent vacancy rate among constables and 10 per cent among officers in the police department.

The IJR highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has one of the lowest vacancy rates for district judges at 12 per cent as of 2025. However, High Court judge vacancies have increased to 19 per cent since 2022.

Reflecting on the report, retired Justice Madan B Lokur said, "The fourth edition of the India Justice Report points out that improvements remain few and far between in the absence of adequate attention to resources. Alas, the burden continues to remain on the individual seeking justice, not the state to provide it." Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.

"As India moves forward into a hundred years as a democratic, rule-of-law nation, the promise of rule of law and equal rights will remain hollow unless underwritten by a reformed justice system," said Maja Daruwala, chief editor of IJR.

The report reiterated the need for immediate and foundational reforms, highlighting urgent vacancy fillings and increased representation.

To ensure irreversible change, it emphasised that justice delivery should be designated an essential service.

Agencies
August 18,2025

INDIA.jpg

New Delhi: Amid its face-off with the Election Commission over allegations of vote fraud, the INDIA Opposition bloc is considering bringing a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources have said.

According to the sources, Opposition parties discussed bringing the motion to remove the poll body chief during a meeting of their leaders at Parliament this morning.

The process to remove a Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of a Supreme Court Judge. Such a motion requires to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and the grounds of removal are "proved misbehaviour or incapacity".

The Opposition parties' plans on this subject follow the poll body chief's strong remarks targeting the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" offensive, Mr Kumar yesterday said using such "improper words" amounts to insulting the Constitution.

At a press meet last afternoon, the Chief Election Commissioner said the poll body was being used as a launchpad to target India's voters for political motives and that the poll body stands firmly with the voters. He said every party is the same for the Election Commission and that it does not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had alleged vote fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has now launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. This Yatra will cover 1,300 km across 20 districts of the poll-bound state. The Congress and its ally RJD have challenged the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar, alleging that the poll body is colluding with the BJP to tinker with the voter rolls and give an advantage to the ruling party.

Countering such allegations, the poll body chief yesterday said, "More than 1 crore officials, over 10 lakh booth-level agents and over 20 lakh polling agents work for a Lok Sabha election. Can anyone steal votes in front of so many people and with such a transparent process? Some allegations of double voting were made, but when we asked for proof, we got nothing. Such allegations scare neither the Election Commission nor any voter."

Following Mr Gandhi's allegations regarding Mahadevapura, the Karnataka poll body had asked him to take an oath and submit a declaration that he had irregularities in the voter list. Mr Gandhi has refused and said the data he cited was the poll body's, not his.

Stressing that the Congress leader must submit an affidavit, Mr Kumar said. "Affidavit has to be given or (he) must apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If we don't receive an affidavit within seven days, it means these allegations are baseless."

Asked about the plan to push for the poll body chief's removal, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "The Chief Election Commissioner spoke like a BJP spokesperson. We will use every option available to us in a parliamentary democracy."

The BJP has slammed the Opposition parties over these reports. Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "What can we expect from fools? I am surprised they have not brought impeachment motions against the Supreme Court and high courts."

