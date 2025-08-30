  1. Home
  2. Dharmasthala case: SIT takes arrested complainant Chinnaiah for spot mahazar

Dharmasthala case: SIT takes arrested complainant Chinnaiah for spot mahazar

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the past two decades, on Saturday took arrested witness-complainant C. N. Chinnaiah to undisclosed locations for a spot mahazar, police sources confirmed.

According to district police sources, Chinnaiah was taken to Bengaluru in connection with claims that he had obtained a human skull there. The SIT escorted him under tight security around 6 a.m. to conduct mahazars at sites linked to his earlier statements. Officials are also said to have seized documents during the exercise.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact locations visited. “The process was carried out early in the morning in view of security concerns. Details of the places and documents cannot be disclosed at this stage,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

The case had sparked controversy after Chinnaiah, initially the complainant and later arrested on charges of perjury, alleged that several bodies—including those of women showing signs of sexual assault—were buried in Dharmasthala over the years, with implications pointing towards the temple administration. The BJP had staged protests against what it termed an attempt to target the temple.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar had warned of strict action if the allegations proved false. Meanwhile, Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of the temple, welcomed the government’s decision to constitute the SIT.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

MASaleem.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a notification formalising the appointment of MA Saleem as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the Karnataka state police.

“MA Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancу,” the notification said.

Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management.

Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2025

DrRoy.jpg

Chennai, Aug 30: A 39-year-old cardiac surgeon collapsed after a heart attack and died during rounds at a hospital in Chennai.

Dr Gradlin Roy, a consultant cardiac surgeon at Saveetha Medical College, collapsed in the hospital on Wednesday. 

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, said Dr Roy's colleagues tried everything to save him, but could not.

"Colleagues fought valiantly - CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon pump, even ECMO. But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage," Dr Kumar wrote on X. 

The doctor pointed out that Dr Roy's death is not an isolated incident and there is a disturbing trend of young doctors in their 30s and 40s suffering from sudden cardiac events. 

Experts said prolonged working hours is one of the key reasons for such deaths. Doctors often work 12-18 hours a day, sometimes stretching for more than 24 hours in a single shift. 

There is also intense stress. The constant pressure of life-or-death decisions, high patient expectations, and medico-legal concerns takes a toll.

The other reasons cited are unhealthy lifestyles, irregular meals, lack of physical exercise, and neglected health check-ups. 

The mental strain of the profession, including burnout, depression, and anxiety, is also often ignored.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

buggy.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set a new benchmark in patient care by introducing Karnataka’s first ambulance buggy service on Sunday. The facility will ease the movement of patients, medicines, and medical records across the hospital’s sprawling campus, making inter-block transfers smoother and faster.

The buggy, costing ₹7 lakh, was purchased through the Area Development Fund of MLC Ivan D’Souza. “I am the first MLC to sanction funds for a buggy in a government hospital. Wenlock is now the first government hospital in Karnataka to have this facility. If more buggies are required, I am ready to extend further support,” said Mr. D’Souza during the inauguration.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the buggy will particularly benefit post-surgery patients. “Those operated in the surgical block often need to be shifted to beds in the old block. This vehicle will also help patients reach diagnostic services such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and scanning facilities more comfortably,” he said.

Until now, no other government hospital in Karnataka has introduced such a facility. For patients who frequently need to move between Wenlock’s multiple buildings, this innovation marks a significant step toward patient-friendly healthcare.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.