  2. Diamonds worth Rs 1.69 crore seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
May 28, 2023

Mangaluru, May 28: The customs officers seized 306.21 carat diamonds of different sizes from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the seized diamond is Rs 1.69 crore. 

Customs official said that during the pre-embarkation security check of passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, the CISF personnel intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai and found two pouches concealed in his underpants on the suspicion that they contained precious stones.

The passenger hailing from Kasaragod was offloaded and handed over by CISF to the customs officers at the airport for further investigation. 

The two pouches contained 13 smaller packets with diamonds of different sizes. 

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are in progress.
 

News Network
May 25,2023

Mangaluru, May 25: Mangalore University has approved and introduced job-oriented diploma, certificate, and undergraduate courses during its first academic council meeting for the year 2023-24 on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by Mangalore University vice-chancellor PS Yadapadithaya and other officials. Yadapadithaya said that job-oriented courses have been introduced in line with the National Education Policy- 2020. The colleges can start those courses this academic year.

Kishore Kumar CK, registrar, MU, said, “Two certificate and a diploma programme have been introduced. One among them is the certificate programme in ‘Retail management in gems and jewellery’. It is offered in association with a jeweller.

The MU has approved a certificate programme in hair and beauty therapy (HBT) and a diploma programme in designing and treating hair. The duration of the certificate course and diploma programme is six months and one year, respectively. Both newly introduced certificate and diploma courses have high demand in the job market.”

With demand for the UG programme in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) at an all-time high post-pandemic, MU has introduced two specialisations— BCA in Artificial Intelligence and BCA in Data Analytics. “Each course can be started in any college with an intake of 60 students,” Kumar said. Besides this, a lot of colleges under MU have requested an additional BCA batch this academic year and the same was approved during the meeting.

News Network
May 16,2023

Bengaluru, May 16: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of replacement of the BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has already completed his three-year term, following the party's loss in the Assembly elections.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, was appointed state unit chief in August 2019 for a three-year term. He was given an extension last year in view of the impending elections. In the May 10 elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power.

The Congress got 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, while the BJP secured 66 seats and JD(S) 19.

Joshi, the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, said the BJP legislature party will decide on who would be the leader of opposition in the Assembly after a discussion in the presence of a representative from the party's central leadership.

“I would just like to say that his (Kateel's) term of three years is over. In view of the (Assembly) election, our national leaders had given him responsibility. Our leaders will take further decisions,” Joshi told reporters here.

He also appealed to Congress to form the government at the earliest to fulfill the wishes of the people. On the next move of the BJP after the rout in Assembly elections, Joshi said the party will introspect.

“We have already said that this was the most disappointing result for the BJP. Such developments happen in the election. We have to find out the reason,” the Minister said. Neither he nor the party has taken the defeat lightly. Instead, the outcome has been taken as a challenge, he added.

“We are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections and we will win". After the election results were declared on May 13, Kateel said as the state unit head he takes responsibility for the party's defeat at the hustings.

News Network
May 22,2023

New Delhi, May 22: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, Das said the decision was part of currency management.

Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to be legal tender, Das added.

Indian currency management system is very robust, exchange rate has remained stable despite crisis in financial markets due to war in Ukraine and failure of certain banks in the West, he said.

The impact of the withdrawal on the economy will be "very very marginal", he said, adding Rs 2,000 currency notes made up for just 10.8 per cent of the total currency in circulation. He said Rs 2,000 rupee notes were introduced primarily to replenish the currency that was withdrawn following 2016 demonetisation, he said.

While the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchange for other currency, banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements for exchange, he said.

"We expect most of Rs 2,000 bank notes to come back to the exchequer by September 30," he said. "We have more than adequate quantities of printed notes already available in the system, not just with RBI but with currency chests operated by banks. There is no reason for worry. We have sufficient stocks, no need to worry."

RBI, he said, was sensitive to difficulties faced by people and would come out with regulations if need be.

Existing income tax requirement of furnishing PAN for deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in bank accounts will continue to apply for deposits of the withdrawn 2000 rupee notes, he said.

Das said liquidity in the system is being monitored on a daily basis.

