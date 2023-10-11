  1. Home
  'Dishonour killing': Hindu college girl killed by father over affair with lower caste boy in Bengaluru

News Network
October 12, 2023

Bengaluru, October 12: In a horrific incident, a Hindu man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a lower caste, police said on Thursday. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. 

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste.

Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said. 

On Wednesday night, the father-daughter duo got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit rage, Manjunath slit Kavana's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Following the killing, the accused went and surrendered before the Vishwanathapura police station. 

According to sources, Manjunath's younger daughter had approached the police on his opposition against her relationship as well. 

Last week, she had gone to a government observation home for women and maintained that she would marry her partner at any cost, the sources added.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after the incident, shocking everyone since it occurred in an area close to the Bengaluru airport. 

This latest incident comes on the heels of two honour killing incidents reported in Kolar district last month.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that crimes reflected the deeply rooted caste system, social customs and lowly mindset. He had assured that his government would initiate legal action against honour killings and ensure that no lapse is committed in the probe of such cases.

News Network
October 1,2023

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

News Network
October 5,2023

The stage is ready for the most coveted prize in the world of cricket – the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a tournament every cricket-playing nation aspires to win. Ten teams are in contention to compete for the prestigious title.

On this grandest stage of cricket, only a few players from these nations will stand out from the rest with their performances for their team’s campaign. We have the dependable veterans who have proven themselves time and again, and alongside them, a handful of emerging talents who are poised to make a significant impact.

When it comes to playing on batting-friendly pitches in India, it's the skillful batsmen who are expected to shine on a grander scale. The following are five batters to watch at the World Cup in India:

Ben Stokes (England)

The talismanic all-rounder came out of ODI retirement in August and has already fired a warning to title rivals after smashing 182 runs - England's highest individual score in the format - against New Zealand last month.

Stokes, the architect of England's first World Cup triumph in 2019 and who starred in last year's title run at the T20 World Cup, has operated as a specialist batter since his return.

Stokes' ODI average of 40.50 is his highest in all three formats and his 96-plus strike rate makes him an explosive weapon in the middle order.

Shubman Gill (India)

Gill has been in stellar form and moved up to a career-high world number two in the ODI rankings having scored 1,230 runs in 20 matches this year.

The 24-year-old was the leading scorer at the recent Asia Cup as India won their eighth title and his partnership with captain Rohit Sharma will again be crucial, with the World Cup hosts looking to repeat their 2011 success by lifting the trophy on home soil.

Gill is among the handful of batters with a century in each format of the international game, which includes a double hundred against New Zealand in an ODI earlier this year.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Despite a lacklusture Asia Cup campaign, the top-ranked ODI batter remains a crucial anchor in Pakistan's top order as they aim to bounce back from recent disappointments.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah's absence due to injury could hamper Pakistan's World Cup campaign but Babar's brilliance with the bat means they are capable of posting imposing totals and remain a formidable team.

The graceful right-hander averages 58.16 in ODIs and has the ability to score freely despite not being a natural power-hitter.

Steve Smith (Australia)

The 34-year-old was included in the World Cup squad despite still recovering from a wrist injury sustained during the Ashes. After scoring 41 and falling for a golden duck on his return to action in the first two ODIs against India, he hit 74 in the third as Australia snapped a five-match losing run.

With opener Travis Head's injury adding to Australia's long list of concerns before the tournament, a return to form for Smith would be key to their hopes of challenging for a sixth title.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

The 33-year-old Black Caps skipper returned to action in this week's World Cup warm-up games against Pakistan, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Indian Premier League in March.

He will miss the opening game against England on Oct. 5 as he continues his recovery.

Williamson was named player of the tournament in 2019 after New Zealand's agonising loss to England in the final and is set to feature at his fourth World Cup. Having scored more than 6,500 runs in the format, his return to the crease will be a huge boost.
 

News Network
October 5,2023

Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan, the long-standing centre of global opium production, is estimated to have fallen by 85 per cent following the Taliban’s rise to power, new analysis shows.

In April last year, the group’s religious leaders prohibited poppy farming across the country. More than 12 months on, the ban is being described by experts as “the most successful counter-narcotics effort in human history”.

Nationwide poppy cultivation is below 30,000 hectares for 2023, compared to more than 210,000 hectares in 2022, according to satellite imagery analysis from Alcis, a geographic information services company.

Regionally, the provinces of Helmand, Farah and Nimroz have recorded the greatest reductions in cultivation, at 99, 95 and 91 per cent, respectively, Alcis said.

“There is now little doubt that farmers across vast swathes of the country abandoned opium production this year,” the analysis said.

After a year-long ban, experts are waiting to see if the Taliban’s edict will last for a second season, which starts each November with the planting of poppy seeds. 

“We are in uncharted waters,” said Dr David Mansfield, a UK expert on illicit economies in Afghanistan, in comments that accompanied Alcis’ analysis.

The last time the Taliban were in power, Dr Mansfield explained, their crackdown on poppy cultivation was swiftly ended following 9/11 and the regime’s subsequent collapse. 

“It could be argued that there is much greater potential for a more enduring ban this time round, given that when the Taliban seized Kabul in August 2021, they inherited a very different country with established government institutions and a much larger economy,” he added.

Graeme Smith, an Afghanistan expert at Crisis Group, told the Telegraph in July that the Taliban crackdown has so far been “the most successful counter-narcotics effort in human history, according to the volume of drugs taken off the market”.

However, Dr Mansfield said there “is already considerable evidence that the current ban has not been uniformly accepted by the rural population or by those within the Taliban’s own ranks responsible for implementing it.”

Alcis’ analysis shows that poppy cultivation increased from 13,803 hectares to 15,391 hectares in the mountainous Badakhshan province throughout 2023. It said there has also been “persistent cultivation in the upper reaches of the mountains of southern Nangarhar”.

“When the economic impact of a ban on poppy cultivation is felt collectively across a growing population, local resistance can quickly escalate, prompting those in the districts responsible for enforcement to retreat, unwilling to impose further losses on their own families, neighbours, and communities,” said Dr Mansfield.

It’s estimated the Taliban’s poppy ban has wiped out the equivalent of 450,000 full-time jobs in agriculture – a major hit to an economy still reeling from drought, conflict and cuts to development programmes.

By itself, the Afghan opiate economy, including domestic consumption and exports, accounted for between 9 and 14 per cent per cent of the country’s GDP in 2021. 

