  2. Dissidence in Dakshina Kannada Congress: Protesters demand change of Sullia candidature

News Network
March 29, 2023

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress is facing dissidence from a section of their supporters and party workers in the Sullia constituency, the only seat in Dakshina Kannada reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Dozens of Congress workers on Wednesday, March 29, staged a protest in front of the office of District Congress Committee in Mangaluru opposing the candidature of G Krishnappa Sullia.

The protesters arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia.

They held placards which read “give B form for Nanda Kumar and we will ensure the victory of Congress,” “We do not want candidate selected by leaders, give tickets to a winning candidate.” The protesters were also holding posters of Congress leader Nanda Kumar.

Soon after the first list of Congress candidates was released recently, ticket aspirant Nanda Kumar had said “My name was in the forefront during a survey conducted by AICC and KPCC. The high command had ignored the sentiments of Congress workers in the constituency. I will discuss with workers and take a call on a future course of action.” 

The supporters of Kumar also held meetings in Sullia and Kadaba and decided to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to urge them to modify the candidature. 

News Network
March 24,2023

MPMLA.jpg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was suspended from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case joins an ignominious list of members of Parliament and assemblies who faced similar action in the past.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a person sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Here are some of the lawmakers suspended upon conviction and sentencing in criminal cases:

Lalu Prasad:

The RJD supremo was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the fodder scam case in September 2013. He was an MP from Saran in Bihar.

J Jayalalithaa:

AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was sentenced to four years in jail in a disproportionate assets case. She was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of her disqualification and had to resign from the post.

P P Mohammed Faizal:

Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party stood automatically disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023 in connection with an attempt to murder case. However, the Kerala High Court later suspended his conviction and sentence. According to the MP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is yet to issue a notification revoking his disqualification.

Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly.

Anil Kumar Sahni:

RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in October 2022 after he was sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud. He represented the Kurhani assembly seat.

He was held guilty of attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without having undertaken the journeys. Sahni, who was a JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP at the time of the attempted fraud, had submitted claims of Rs 23.71 lakh.

Vikram Singh Saini:

BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from October 2022 after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Pradeep Chaudhary:

Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in an assault case. He was an MLA from Kalka.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. Sengar, who was elected from the Bangarmau constituency in Unnao, was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Abdullah Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2023, days after a court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case. He represented Suar in Rampur district in the Assembly.

The case against Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Azam Khan, pertained to a dharna on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

Anant Singh:

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after being convicted in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. Singh was an MLA from Mokama in Patna district.

News Network
March 28,2023

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Withdrawal of 4 per cent reservation for Muslim community by the ruling BJP government is likely to snowball into a crisis-situation in the poll-bound Karnataka.

As the major political parties engage in a war of words over the issue, members of the Muslim community came out in the open on Tuesday to protest against the BJP government's decision.

The ruling BJP had withdrawn reservation of Muslims under 2B category and sent a proposal to the Centre. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the 4 per cent quota for Muslim will be given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the reservation quota for Muslims will be intact as they will be moved to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Muslim groups and political parties have come to the streets lately demanding that their quota should remain untouched. The protests have been staged in Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya cities of Karnataka.

The Minority Unit of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Muslim community members had taken out a protest march in Belagavi. The agitators raised slogans against the ruling BJP party. They had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest on the road in Chitradurga raising slogans against the government. SDPI had built a platform near DC Circle for the protest. As the police denied permission, the protest was staged on the road.

Various Muslim organisations and SDPI staged a protest against withdrawal of reservation. The protest was staged near the Vishveshvaraya statue in Mandya.

Former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy raised a concern that what if Muslim community takes to the streets like the Banjara community? Who will be responsible for the consequences?

"I appreciate the conduct of Muslim community at this hour. The BJP government had taken decisions as per whims and fancies. If Muslim community members had come to streets angered by withdrawal of their 4 per cent reservation, innocent people would have lost their lives," he reiterated.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the national parties should not indulge in creating conflicting situations between castes. Both parties are indulging in this, he added.

The protest by Banjara community members over a new reservation decision by the BJP government turned violent in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district. The agitators had pelted stones on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and even attacked police.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2023

MU3.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: For the first time in the country, a historic decision has been taken in Karnataka to bring higher education textbooks in Kannada at the earliest. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that the aim is to speed up the development of the country with the local language. 

Presiding over the 41st convocation of Mangalore University held at Mangala Auditorium on Wednesday, he said that the decision was taken in the meeting of vice chancellors of all the universities, union government officials and education experts on Tuesday. It is the matter of pride that Karnataka is the first state in India to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which gives priority to education in local language. "The role of the youth is necessary to make ‘Aathma Nirbhara Bharat’ a ‘Vishwa Guru’ once again by strengthening the economy as well. Conservation of our water, air and forest is an urgent need. Being active in public life, we should develop a spirit of caring for one another,” he opined.

Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof. S. C. Sharma, in his convocation address said that the NEP 2020 helps us to rethink the concept of university education. It should increase our multitasking ability. Selfless concern towards the environment should develop within us. It requires humanity and study of liberal arts education. Awareness of our ancient wisdom, richness of our culture, and good aspects of Western culture will help us. Our studies should be practical, connected with the larger outside world, he said.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya welcomed the guests explaining the achievements and goals of the university. Registrar Prof. Kishore Kumar CK, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, University Syndicate Members, Academic Council Members, Deans of various departments, Principals of various colleges and hundreds of dignitaries were present. Dr. Dhananjaya Kumble and Dr. Preethi Keerthi D'Souza mastered the ceremony. 

This time 115 researchers including 7 foreigners were awarded with Ph.D. 55 students awarded with gold medals and 57 with cash prizes. Out of 199 rank holders, 71 first rankers were given certificates by the Governor. 

MU2.jpg

MU1.jpg

