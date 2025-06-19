DK boy Abdul Basith’s sewing chair for differently-abled wins global spotlight at Japan Science Fair

Mangaluru, June 19: A young mind from the quiet village of Kadavinabagilu in Dakshina Kannada has placed the region on the global map with a thoughtful invention. Abdul Bashith, a class 10 student and native of Beltangady taluk, is making waves internationally with his innovative "Sewing Chair for the Handicapped"—a device designed to empower individuals with upper limb disabilities.
Bashith, who began conceptualizing this idea back when he was in class 8 at the Government Model Higher Primary School in Uppinangady, is now representing India at the prestigious ‘Sakura’ International Science Conference in Japan. His invention, which ensures ease of use and accessibility for those who have lost the use of their hands, has captured the attention of experts and educators worldwide.
The journey of this rural prodigy has been nothing short of inspiring. Out of 1.10 lakh science projects submitted under the INSPIRE Awards across Karnataka, only 39 made it to the national level. Bashith’s model passed through rigorous district- and state-level evaluations before earning a spot at the national competition held at IIT Delhi last September. From there, it was handpicked for international representation—an honor reserved for only the most groundbreaking student innovations.
Hailing from a modest family, Abdul Bashith is the son of Ilyas Pasha and Sabiya. His achievement is a matter of immense pride for the local community. Teachers Krishnaveni Rai, Nayana, and Sujaya played a key role in mentoring him throughout the development process.
In recognition of his achievement, the Malik Deenar Juma Masjid of Uppinangady recently organized a warm felicitation ceremony and send-off for Bashith before his departure to Japan.
His story not only highlights the potential of rural students but also underlines the importance of inclusive innovation. With his invention now showcased on a global stage, Abdul Bashith has become a symbol of hope, determination, and creativity in the heart of Dakshina Kannada.
