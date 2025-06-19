  1. Home
  2. DK boy Abdul Basith’s sewing chair for differently-abled wins global spotlight at Japan Science Fair

coastaldigest.com news network
June 19, 2025

Mangaluru, June 19: A young mind from the quiet village of Kadavinabagilu in Dakshina Kannada has placed the region on the global map with a thoughtful invention. Abdul Bashith, a class 10 student and native of Beltangady taluk, is making waves internationally with his innovative "Sewing Chair for the Handicapped"—a device designed to empower individuals with upper limb disabilities.

Bashith, who began conceptualizing this idea back when he was in class 8 at the Government Model Higher Primary School in Uppinangady, is now representing India at the prestigious ‘Sakura’ International Science Conference in Japan. His invention, which ensures ease of use and accessibility for those who have lost the use of their hands, has captured the attention of experts and educators worldwide.

The journey of this rural prodigy has been nothing short of inspiring. Out of 1.10 lakh science projects submitted under the INSPIRE Awards across Karnataka, only 39 made it to the national level. Bashith’s model passed through rigorous district- and state-level evaluations before earning a spot at the national competition held at IIT Delhi last September. From there, it was handpicked for international representation—an honor reserved for only the most groundbreaking student innovations.

Hailing from a modest family, Abdul Bashith is the son of Ilyas Pasha and Sabiya. His achievement is a matter of immense pride for the local community. Teachers Krishnaveni Rai, Nayana, and Sujaya played a key role in mentoring him throughout the development process.

In recognition of his achievement, the Malik Deenar Juma Masjid of Uppinangady recently organized a warm felicitation ceremony and send-off for Bashith before his departure to Japan.

His story not only highlights the potential of rural students but also underlines the importance of inclusive innovation. With his invention now showcased on a global stage, Abdul Bashith has become a symbol of hope, determination, and creativity in the heart of Dakshina Kannada.

News Network
June 12,2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

Agencies
June 16,2025

Dubai: Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

The attacks raised Israel’s total death toll to at least 18, and in response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva said Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, shattering windows and ripping the walls off multiple apartments.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two women and two men — all in their 70s — were killed in the wave of missile attacks that struck four sites in central Israel.

“We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,” said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. “And this is just one scene, we have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.”

The MDA added that paramedics had evacuated another 87 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, while rescuers were still searching for residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes.

No negotiation while under Israeli attack

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes. 

Israel warned that the worse is to come. It targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli strikes had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire with the US while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters on Sunday. The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

News Network
June 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Congress' Bellary MP E Tukaram and three MLAs in Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Valmiki scam, official sources said.

The sources said premises linked to Tukaram and the three MLAs are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from FIRs registered by Karnataka Police and CBI which alleged that funds worth crores of rupees were diverted from the accounts of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) and sent to "fake accounts" before being laundered through shell entities.

The corporation was established in 2006 with a primary focus on the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Karnataka by running welfare schemes for them.

The ED has alleged that the cash siphoned from the Valmiki funds was used in Bellary constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

