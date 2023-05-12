  1. Home
DK Shivakumar gets emotional as Congress marches towards victory in Karnataka

News Network
May 13, 2023



Bengaluru, May 13: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress Chief, became overwhelmed with tears of joy as the Congress party is poised to emerge victorious in the Karnataka elections.

The emotional display by Shivakumar signifies the immense happiness and relief experienced by the party following their anticipated success.

This heartfelt reaction captures the deep connection and dedication of party leaders towards their political endeavors. Shivakumar's tears reflect the culmination of efforts, hard work, and aspirations of the Congress party as they look forward to governing Karnataka.



News Network
May 12,2023



Bengaluru, May 12: Amidst possibility of fractured mandate in Karnataka polls, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said he is ready to enter into an alliance with either the BJP or Congress depending on which party fulfils his conditions.

Kumaraswamy’s offer is in the context of seven out of 10 exit polls coming out on poll day on Wednesday indicating a fractured mandate while showing Congress as the single-largest party.

Speaking before leaving for Singapore for a quick break before counting day (Saturday), Kumaraswamy described the exit polls -- several of them project a major climbdown for the JD(S) -- as manipulative.

“I am still confident of winning 50 seats. This time, I will go with the party that agrees to fulfil my conditions,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy’s conditions stem from the hiccups he faced when he became the chief minister twice under coalition governments, once with the BJP (2006) and then Congress (2018). This time, he wants to ensure that his conditions are met before signing up for an alliance.

Broadly, Kumaraswamy’s condition is that as the chief minister he should have a free hand to run the government.

Specifically, Kumaraswamy wants JD(S) lawmakers to get plum portfolios like water resources, power and public works. He is firm that his coalition partner should allow him to implement promises made in the JD(S) manifesto.

Kumaraswamy does not want a coalition coordination committee, a mechanism that was set up in 2018 when he joined hands with the Congress. He also wants his coalition partner to steer clear of Mandya and Hassan -- the JD(S) territories. No ideology-related decisions to be made without discussion is another condition.

According to JD(S) sources, the party’s national president H D Deve Gowda who shares a good rapport with national leaders of both BJP and Congress will take a final decision on forming a coalition. 

Kumaraswamy had predicted a fractured mandate on a couple of occasions in the run-up to the Assembly election this time. In December 2022, Kumaraswamy had warned the BJP saying the saffron party would have to go to him after the 2023 polls. Then, in March, Kumaraswamy claimed that had received “feelers” from the high commands of both BJP and Congress, which was corroborated by Deve Gowda as well. 

Karnataka had a fractured mandate in 2018, 2008 and 2004, resulting in coalition governments and the attendant political instability.

News Network
May 11,2023



Gaza Strip, May 11: The Israeli regime has staged more airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for a third consecutive day, killing three Palestinians, including a top commander of the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad.

The strikes targeted a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza strip early on Thursday.

"Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs," said a statement from the al-Quds Brigades, the resistance group's armed wing.

The Israeli regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.

At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.

The fatalities include three other senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad as well as their wives and children.

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, in response to the regime's deadly air raids.

Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”

"The resistance will remain in all fronts of the homeland as one unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites,” the statement said.

"The resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it added.

Tel Aviv has admitted that the at least 400 rockets were fired towards the territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli regime's massacre of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip as "unacceptable".

The UN chief urged the occupying regime to "immediately" stop the bloodshed, said Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesperson.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," Haq said.

Also on Wednesday, the Arab League regional grouping's Council condemned the "barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighborhoods while they were sleeping safely in their homes."

