DKS capable of buying anyone including top BJP leaders, but not Deve Gowda family: HDK

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar can buy anyone, except the H D Deve Gowda family.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the party’s workers from Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said, “Shivakumar is not scared of anyone and he is capable of purchasing even BJP leaders in Delhi.”
He said that Congress was trying to hide the fact that 30 of its legislators were ready to quit the party, due to disgruntlement. But the party is spreading rumours about leaders of other parties. Expressing confidence about his party workers, Kumaraswamy said, “Our party workers will not yield to Congress. Nobody from our party will leave.”
On releasing the documents about NICE Road irregularities, Kumaraswamy said that he had postponed the release of documents due to Wednesday’s scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 3.
“Even I am curious about the landing of Chandrayaan 3. Hence, I have postponed the release of documents. There is no question of stepping back from releasing the documents. I will do it soon,” he added. Kumaraswamy said that he would attend the all-party meeting called on the Cauvery issue on Wednesday.
