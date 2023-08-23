  1. Home
  2. DKS capable of buying anyone including top BJP leaders, but not Deve Gowda family: HDK

News Network
August 23, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar can buy anyone, except the H D Deve Gowda family.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the party’s workers from Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said, “Shivakumar is not scared of anyone and he is capable of purchasing even BJP leaders in Delhi.”

He said that Congress was trying to hide the fact that 30 of its legislators were ready to quit the party, due to disgruntlement. But the party is spreading rumours about leaders of other parties. Expressing confidence about his party workers, Kumaraswamy said, “Our party workers will not yield to Congress. Nobody from our party will leave.”

On releasing the documents about NICE Road irregularities, Kumaraswamy said that he had postponed the release of documents due to Wednesday’s scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 3.

“Even I am curious about the landing of Chandrayaan 3. Hence, I have postponed the release of documents. There is no question of stepping back from releasing the documents. I will do it soon,” he added. Kumaraswamy said that he would attend the all-party meeting called on the Cauvery issue on Wednesday. 

August 16,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fresh row has erupted within the ruling Congress over three nominated posts for the Legislative Council in Karnataka with a section of leaders taking objection to the selection of candidates and slamming the leadership for preferring senior leaders and their family members.

Sanket Yenagi, AICC Spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stated on Wednesday that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youths, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

“There is no surprise, the party will be left with no young leaders if this continues,” he said.

He also stated that preference should not be given only to senior politicians and their families and special opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

The Congress has sent a list of candidates for three posts in the council to the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The names included Umashree, a famous actor-turned-politician, former minister M.R. Seetharam and H.P. Sudham Das, son of former Congress MLA H. Puttadasa.

Umashree is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah. She represented Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district and became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, she lost elections and in 2023, Umashree did not contest elections. She is considered for the post of MLC under the quota of artiste.

M.R. Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and close to CM Siddaramaiah. He is considered for the post under the quota reserved for persons who contributed to Education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa, who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he has been considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar had brought him to the party promising him to give him the MLC post. The elevation of Sudham Das has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made in this regard to the high command. The nomination has also become a contention between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and Dalit leaders in the party are opposing his nomination.

Meanwhile, sources said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against the nomination of senior leader M.R. Seetharam to the post of MLC. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer and his nomination should be rejected. The Governor is likely to get an explanation from the government in this regard.

August 18,2023

Patna, Aug 18: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, police said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

'The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,' the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

'The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Forensic experts and the dog squad have been called in. The deceased was said to be involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into,' said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, 'I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident'.

'The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book,' asserted the CM.

However, the opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed 'democracy is in danger in Bihar'.

'Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,' alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

'What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state,' said the BJP leader whose party shared power in the stage till a year ago.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, 'Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.'

Referring to the killing of a police officer recently in Samastipur, Paswan said, 'The common Bihari gave up all hopes from Nitish Kumar long back. But his government cannot protect even the police and the press.'
 

August 19,2023

Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

