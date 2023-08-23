DKS capable of buying anyone including top BJP leaders, but not Deve Gowda family: HDK

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fresh row has erupted within the ruling Congress over three nominated posts for the Legislative Council in Karnataka with a section of leaders taking objection to the selection of candidates and slamming the leadership for preferring senior leaders and their family members.

Sanket Yenagi, AICC Spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stated on Wednesday that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youths, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

“There is no surprise, the party will be left with no young leaders if this continues,” he said.

He also stated that preference should not be given only to senior politicians and their families and special opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

The Congress has sent a list of candidates for three posts in the council to the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The names included Umashree, a famous actor-turned-politician, former minister M.R. Seetharam and H.P. Sudham Das, son of former Congress MLA H. Puttadasa.

Umashree is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah. She represented Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district and became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, she lost elections and in 2023, Umashree did not contest elections. She is considered for the post of MLC under the quota of artiste.

M.R. Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and close to CM Siddaramaiah. He is considered for the post under the quota reserved for persons who contributed to Education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa, who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he has been considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar had brought him to the party promising him to give him the MLC post. The elevation of Sudham Das has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made in this regard to the high command. The nomination has also become a contention between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and Dalit leaders in the party are opposing his nomination.

Meanwhile, sources said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against the nomination of senior leader M.R. Seetharam to the post of MLC. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer and his nomination should be rejected. The Governor is likely to get an explanation from the government in this regard.