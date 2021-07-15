DKS invites Nalin Kateel for debate on Siddaramaiah govt, says former CM had fulfilled promises

Bengaluru, July 15: Defending former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that the Congress leader had implemented 95% of the promises made in the party's manifesto during the assembly polls and thus remained true to words. "Let state BJP President come for a debate on this," he dared.

He was reacting to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's allegations on Siddaramaiah's administration on Thursday. He said that Siddaramaiah, who took charge as chief minister on Basava Jayanti, had fulfilled most promises made during the polls and he had given good administration. "But musical chair contest is going on for the chief mister post within BJP," he taunted.

Referring to the fuel price hike, he said the party staged the first phase of protest against it recently. "Common people would suffer further if the price is not reduced. The discussions on the next level of agitation are going on at the national level," he said. He added that he would hold a meeting with state leaders soon, and also made it clear that the party would intensify its agitation.

He said that many communities are in deep trouble due to the pandemic and lockdown. "People of many communities including Banjara are in deep trouble. But the government is not bothered about them," he said. He is visiting tandas to know their woes.