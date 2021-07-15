  1. Home
  2. DKS invites Nalin Kateel for debate on Siddaramaiah govt, says former CM had fulfilled promises

News Network
July 15, 2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Defending former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that the Congress leader had implemented 95% of the promises made in the party's manifesto during the assembly polls and thus remained true to words. "Let state BJP President come for a debate on this," he dared. 

He was reacting to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's allegations on Siddaramaiah's administration on Thursday. He said that Siddaramaiah, who took charge as chief minister on Basava Jayanti, had fulfilled most promises made during the polls and he had given good administration. "But musical chair contest is going on for the chief mister post within BJP," he taunted. 

Referring to the fuel price hike, he said the party staged the first phase of protest against it recently. "Common people would suffer further if the price is not reduced.  The discussions on the next level of agitation are going on at the national level," he said. He added that he would hold a meeting with state leaders soon, and also made it clear that the party would intensify its agitation.  

He said that many communities are in deep trouble due to the pandemic and lockdown. "People of many communities including Banjara are in deep trouble. But the government is not bothered about them," he said. He is visiting tandas to know their woes.

News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 7,2021

dilipkumar.jpg

Mumbai, July 7: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar — one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ – passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. 

Muhammed Yusuf Khan is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

He was admitted to a private hospital due to age-related issues and breathing problems.

A recipient of the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He had also been a Rajya Sabha member. Yusuf Saab, as he is popularly known, had also served as Sheriff of Mumbai.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

Sources said that burial will take place today at 5:00 PM at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

News Network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Amid speculation about the possibility of a reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday it is left to the Chief Minister's discretion, and the party was focussed on the upcoming taluk and Zilla panchayat polls.

"It is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will take a call," Kateel said in response to a question on the possibility of Cabinet rejig on the lines of the Union Cabinet reshuffle recently.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the party was focused on winning elections to the taluk and Zilla panchayat polls and legislative council from local authorities constituencies.

"Effort is to gain power in almost all the panchayats, independently," he said in response to a question.

Amid speculation about the possible Cabinet rejig, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too had recently said no discussions have taken place on it.

During BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's individual meeting with legislators last month, in the midst of rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, several of them had reportedly discussed social justice and regional imbalance in the cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his cabinet in January with the induction of seven new ministers and had also effected a reshuffle of departments of some ministers.

There are now 33 Ministers in the state cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The cabinet expansion in January had resulted in large-scale resentment in the party, with too many aspirants for ministerial posts.

