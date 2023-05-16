  1. Home
  2. DKS leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

News Network
May 16, 2023

Bengaluru, May 16: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of Chief Minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"Congress party General Secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good," Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health.

The party scored an emphatic win in the Assembly polls with 135 seats. The results were declared on May 13. 

News Network
May 13,2023

Bengaluru, May 13: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress Chief, became overwhelmed with tears of joy as the Congress party is poised to emerge victorious in the Karnataka elections.

The emotional display by Shivakumar signifies the immense happiness and relief experienced by the party following their anticipated success.

This heartfelt reaction captures the deep connection and dedication of party leaders towards their political endeavors. Shivakumar's tears reflect the culmination of efforts, hard work, and aspirations of the Congress party as they look forward to governing Karnataka.

News Network
May 15,2023

Bengaluru, May The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled early this week is expected to choose the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly where the saffron party will have 66 members.

Under the present circumstances, a large section of BJP leaders seem in favour of Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to become the Leader of the Opposition, a crucial position to corner the government in the Assembly. 

Senior lawmakers R Ashoka (Vokkaliga), Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Panchamasali-Lingayat) and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar (Idiga) are contenders for the position, it is said. 

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of top BJP leaders, Bommai said the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has convened a meeting of new MLAs in the next 3-4 days where various issues would be discussed. 

A senior leader said that Bommai - who belongs to the Sadar section of Lingayats - is in the race to become the Leader of the Opposition due to his experience of handling crucial departments like water resources, finance and home.

“He's a good debater, too. Therefore, he has an edge over others unless the party's central leadership wants to overhaul the state unit entirely and pick fresh faces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the leader said.

There are calls within the party to go for a Hindutva face like Yatnal or Sunil Kumar to take on the new Congress government that is expected to overturn several decisions of the previous BJP government such as repealing laws banning cow slaughter and regulating religious conversion.

They may be considered for the position of Deputy Leader of the Opposition, sources said. Even Ashoka and S Suresh Kumar (Brahmin) could be considered, it is said. 

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.

The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own.

Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, most of which have given the Congress an edge over the BJP, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports” obtained post elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.

Asked whether the BJP would need to resort to ‘Operation Lotus’, she said, “Absolutely not. Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of ‘Operation Lotus’. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government.” The state election management committee convener said there would not be any “chaotic situation” (hung verdict).

“According to the primary reports obtained from our booth-level workers, we are winning 120 to 125 seats,” Karandlaje said.

The minister claimed that the party had done extremely well in some of the seats “beyond imagination”.

On why the party which had claimed it would win 150 seats reduced its estimate to 120, she said the latest tally was based on the primary report obtained from the ground by the booth-level workers. 

