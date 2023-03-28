  1. Home
DKS making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets, alleges CM Bommai

News Network
March 28, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt."

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments.

Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.

News Network
March 25,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Former Ministers U T Khader, B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake will contest from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Kaup Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district as the Congress announced its first list of 124 constituencies on Saturday, March 25. 

Of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi districts, Congress has finalised candidates for five and three respectively in the first list. 

Rakshith Shivaram will contest from Belthangady seat while Mithun Rai will contest from Moodbidri and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. 

M Dinesh Hegde and former MLA K Gopal Poojari will contest from Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies in Udupi district, respectively. 

Former Minister R V Deshpande is fielded from Haliyal, Satish Sail from Karwar and Mankala Subba Vaidya is fielded from Bhatkal constituencies in Uttara Kannada district.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru City (earstwhile Ullal constituency), Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency.

News Network
March 24,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's warm gesture to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during the breakfast meeting on Friday has raised a debate in the state political circles.

Shah, who arrived in Karnataka, visited BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member Yediyurappa's residence and had breakfast. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra stood at the entrance to welcome the Union Home Minister with a bouquet.

In a significant gesture, Shah after getting down from the vehicle, asked Yediyurappa to pass on the bouquet to his son Vijayendra. "Yediyurappa Ji aap bouquet iss ko de do (give bouquet to him)," said Shah.

Later, Yediyurappa passed on the bouquet to his son, who presented it to Shah, and was patted on his shoulders. Along with Yediyurappa's daughters, Vijayendra served breakfast to Shah and the photos have gone viral on social media.

Talking to the media, Vijayendra stated that he was delighted when Amit Shah arrived at their residence.

"The leaders discussed the political situation in the state. In the next elections, there won't be any chance for a hung Assembly. It has been discussed to communicate the state and central government programmes to the people. There was no other discussion between leaders other than politics," he said.

When asked about his possible contest in the Varuna constituency against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra stated the decision has been left to the central leadership. "I have toured Shikaripura constituency once. I am taking another round of tour there," he said. Shikaripura constituency is presently represented by his father Yediyurappa.

Shah's visit is being analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders, who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa's statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa's silence as weakness and they will repent. "Does anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?" Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra, and stated that "he is just a son of Yediyurappa and many people like him are around him".

Amid the growing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present at Yediyurappa's residence.

News Network
March 25,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

