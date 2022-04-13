  1. Home
  DKS, Siddaramaiah, other Cong leaders detained at protest seeking KSE's ouster

DKS, Siddaramaiah, other Cong leaders detained at protest seeking KSE’s ouster

April 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as Bengaluru Police stopped them from marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption". "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

April 7,2022

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today. 

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years. 

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island. 

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.

April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

April 12,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that an impartial probe would be conducted into the death of contractor Santhsoh Patil, who was found dead at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi today. 

Patil, a BJP worker, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the CM said: “after the preliminary investigation into the cause of death, further action will be taken. The FSL team and police have reached the lodge where he had ended his life.”

“A thorough investigation into the death will be conducted by the police. The government will not interfere in the investigation. The genuinity of the letter and the WhatsApp messages that are being circulated on the social media will be looked into. The investigation will dig into the background and reason for the death as well. The police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in an organised manner. The preliminary report will bring out the truth on why he took the extreme step to end his life,” said the CM.

Bommai said that K S Eshwarappa had denied the allegations of kickback levelled by Belagavi-based Santosh K Patil. Further, he had even filed a case against Patil for defamation.

