  Don't be stubborn; resume duty; won't fulfill your demands: BSY to transport employees

News Network
April 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today asked transport employees in Karnataka, who are on strike for the third consecutive day, to resume duty while asserting that the government will not meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission. 

“Don’t be stubborn by listening to some people,” Yediyurappa appealed with transport workers. 

Government bus services remain largely suspended across the state, crippling life for many citizens who depend on them on a daily basis. Authorities have roped in private buses to tide over the crisis. 

“Wages as per the 6th Pay Commission cannot happen in the current circumstances. When you know we won’t do it, why are you expecting something like this? It’s wrong,” he said. 

The administration has met 8 out of 9 demands made by the transport employees, Yediyurappa pointed out. “What else is there to talk about? We’ve met eight demands. And, I’ll set right any shortcoming in the fulfilment of these eight demands.”

Laying bare Karnataka’s financial situation, Yediyurappa said 85 per cent of the state's revenue went toward non-plan expenditure such as salaries and pensions. “Even Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in the legislature session that the government had just 15 per cent funds for development. This being the case, transport employees shouldn’t be so rigid,” he said.  

The CM also pointed out that the government pumped Rs 2,300 crore toward transport employees’ salaries in the pandemic-hit 2020. 

“When people are suffering (during a pandemic), is the strike justified? Employees should ask themselves,” Yediyurappa said.

News Network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: In the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the coastal belt of Karnataka, the Mangalore University has suspended the classes for post-graduation and research students from March 25 to 29.

The decision was taken after many students in the Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri tested positive for covid-19.

Hostel wardens were advised to ensure that the students stay in hostels and do not visit their houses, a circular issued by the Registrar of the University stated.

Mangalore University has 25 postgraduate departments offering 40 PG programmes.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 6: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested four more people, including the alleged kingpin of the notorious ’D’gang of Kerala 'in connection with opening fire at Kerala and Karnataka police recently.

Police said on Tuesday that the arrested are Abdul Rehman alias Rahim (25) of Miyapadavu in Kasargod district, said to be the kingpin of the gang, Rakesh Kishore Baviskar alias Rocky of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Mohammad Fayaz alias Koova Fayaz (22) of Kadambar and Hyder Ali alias Hyder (20) of Mangalpady.

Police have seized three 7.65 mm pistols, a country made gun, 13 live bullets and a car from the accused. All four have been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.

The accused had opened fire at a club at Uppala in Kasargod on March 25, against members of a rival gang and had escaped. They had even fired at Kerala police who chased them and had rushed towards Vittal on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Here also they fired at Vittal Police when cops tried to apprehend them.

News Network
March 31,2021

India has slipped 28 places to rank 140th among 156 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2021, becoming the third-worst performer in South Asia.

According to the report, India has closed 62.5 per cent of its gender gap till date.

The country had ranked 112th among 153 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index 2020.

Noting that the decline also took place on the economic participation and opportunity subindex, albeit to a lesser extent, the report said India's gender gap on this dimension widened by 3 per cent this year, leading to a 32.6 per cent gap closed till date.

Most of the decline occurred on the political empowerment subindex, where India regressed 13.5 percentage points, with a significant decline in the number of women ministers (from 23.1 per cent in 2019 to 9.1 per cent in 2021).

"Among the drivers of this decline is a decrease in women's labour force participation rate, which fell from 24.8 per cent to 22.3 per cent. In addition, the share of women in professional and technical roles declined further to 29.2 per cent. The share of women in senior and managerial positions also remains low: only 14.6 per cent of these positions are held by women and there are only 8.9 per cent firms with female top managers," the report said.

Further, the estimated earned income of women in India is only one-fifth of men's, which puts the country among the bottom 10 globally on this indicator, it said.

Discrimination against women is also reflected in the health and survival subindex statistics. With 93.7 per cent of this gap closed to date, India ranks among the bottom five countries in this subindex.

Wide gaps in sex ratio at birth are due to the high incidence of gender-based sex-selective practices. In addition, more than one in four women has faced intimate violence in her lifetime, the report said.

"Conversely, 96.2 per cent of the educational attainment subindex gender gap has been closed, with parity achieved in primary, secondary and tertiary education. Yet, gender gaps persist in terms of literacy: one third of women are illiterate (34.2 per cent) compared to 17.6 per cent of men," it added.

Among India's neighbours, Bangladesh ranked 65, Nepal 106, Pakistan 153, Afghanistan 156, Bhutan 130 and Sri Lanka 116.

Among regions, South Asia is the second-lowest performer on the index, with 62.3 per cent of its overall gender gap closed.

"Within the region, a wide gulf separates the best-performing country, Bangladesh, which has closed 71.9 per cent of its gender gap so far, from Afghanistan, which has only closed 44.4 per cent of its gap.

"India is the third-worst performer in the region, having closed 62.5 per cent of its gap. Because of its large population, India's performance has a substantial impact on the region's overall performance," the report said.

In South Asia, only Pakistan and Afghanistan ranked below India.

The report stated that India, home to 0.65 billion women, has widened its gender gap from almost 66.8 per cent one year ago to 62.5 per cent this year.

In Pakistan and Afghanistan, the income of an average woman is below 16 per cent of that of an average man, while in India it is 20.7 per cent, it said.

As the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt, the global gender gap has increased by a generation from 99.5 years to 135.6 years, the report noted.

Now in its 15th year, the report benchmarks the evolution of gender-based gaps in four areas: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. It also examines the drivers of gender gaps and outlines the policies and practices needed for a gender-inclusive recovery.

For the 12th time, Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world. The top 10 most gender-equal countries include Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Rwanda, Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland.

