  2. Don’t blame Bommai; Hindus, Muslims must live as children of same mother: BSY

Don’t blame Bommai; Hindus, Muslims must live as children of same mother: BSY

News Network
April 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: In the wake of widespread hate campaign by Hindutva outfits against Muslims in Karnataka, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said that the government would not tolerate such activities. "Hindus and Muslims should live as the children of the same mother," he said.

"Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has already assured action against elements that disturb communal harmony," he said. In the coming days, people of the state should ensure that they live in harmony and such unsavoury incidents are not reported, he said.

He also said that Bommai should not be blamed for the communal issues that have surfaced in the state during his tenure as CM while speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

Yediyurappa urged people not to indulge in activities that disturb communal harmony of the state. "Stop all this and get on with your jobs. They (Muslims) too should live in peace in a respectful manner," he said.

To a question on Congress protest against price rise, he said that the party had nothing better to do. "I request them to join hands in the development of the state rather than cause confusion among people over small issues," he said. 

News Network
April 7,2022

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today. 

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years. 

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island. 

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the State, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."

"From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the State. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in the first team, our national general secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be together in the second team and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, discussing with party workers for drawing up strategies, and preparing for the polls. "Such tours will continue here...in the first phase we will be travelling in three teams," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said. Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, the veteran leader, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

"We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don't repeat here...let's stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life," he added.

There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row followed by calls to ban Muslim traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for protesting against price rise, Yediyurappa said as the Chief Minister has also stated, the price rise is nothing compared to the surge that was during the Congress's tenure and the opposition party was indulging in such things, as they don't have any other issues. "...we all will have to work together for the development of the State. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar (Congress leaders) should not cause confusion on such issues," he said. 

News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

