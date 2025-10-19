  1. Home
  2. Don’t Fall for High-Return Investment Lies: Mangaluru Couple Arrested for Cheating Locals of ₹1.5 Crore

Don’t Fall for High-Return Investment Lies: Mangaluru Couple Arrested for Cheating Locals of ₹1.5 Crore

News Network
October 19, 2025

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Mulki Police have arrested a couple accused of cheating multiple residents of Kinnigoli and surrounding areas by luring them into fraudulent investment schemes. The total value of the alleged scam amounts to nearly ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Richard D’Souza (52), son of Patrick D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto (47). Both are residents of Kavattaru village, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Modus Operandi

According to police investigations, the duo promised high returns on investments and convinced several people to deposit large sums of money and gold. Victims were assured that their investments would yield quick and significant profits. However, once the funds were collected, the couple failed to return the money or deliver any returns as promised.

Two criminal cases were earlier registered against the couple at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Evasion and Arrest

To evade arrest, the couple reportedly absconded to Mumbai, where they had been hiding for over a year. Acting on credible information, the Mulki Police launched a targeted operation, successfully tracing and apprehending the accused.

Following their arrest, both were produced before the jurisdictional court. The court has remanded Richard D’Souza to judicial custody, while further investigation into the financial trail is ongoing.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to schemes promising unusually high or quick returns. Citizens are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any investment plan and seek guidance from certified financial institutions before parting with their savings or valuables.

The Mulki Police have also requested anyone who may have been duped by the accused to come forward and file a complaint.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 8,2025

apoorvabhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 10,2025

Nobel.jpg

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

Before the announcement, speculation had swirled around other possible nominees — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — but the Committee’s decision spotlighted grassroots democratic courage over political power.

Machado has become the face of Venezuela’s pro-democracy struggle, defying Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule for decades. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution — yet refused exile, choosing instead to remain in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her message of peaceful resistance and free elections.

A Symbol of Civil Courage

The Committee described Machado as a “unifying force in a fractured opposition,” whose leadership brought together volunteers across political divides.

During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the regime barred her candidacy—Machado backed opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping citizens document and expose electoral fraud.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a future where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

•    Political leader: National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal party she co-founded in 2013; former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015).

•    Pro-democracy activist: Co-founder of Súmate and SoyVenezuela, civic platforms for free elections and democratic transition.

•    Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the OAS; has faced treason charges, travel bans, and political disqualification.

•    Global recognition: Featured in BBC’s 100 Women (2018); winner of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).

•    Economic reformer: Advocates privatization of Venezuela’s oil industry and free-market reforms akin to Argentina’s Javier Milei.

•    Education: Holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a specialization in Finance from IESA.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 14,2025

bhandary.jpg

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.