Don’t Fall for High-Return Investment Lies: Mangaluru Couple Arrested for Cheating Locals of ₹1.5 Crore

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Mulki Police have arrested a couple accused of cheating multiple residents of Kinnigoli and surrounding areas by luring them into fraudulent investment schemes. The total value of the alleged scam amounts to nearly ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Richard D’Souza (52), son of Patrick D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto (47). Both are residents of Kavattaru village, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Modus Operandi

According to police investigations, the duo promised high returns on investments and convinced several people to deposit large sums of money and gold. Victims were assured that their investments would yield quick and significant profits. However, once the funds were collected, the couple failed to return the money or deliver any returns as promised.

Two criminal cases were earlier registered against the couple at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Evasion and Arrest

To evade arrest, the couple reportedly absconded to Mumbai, where they had been hiding for over a year. Acting on credible information, the Mulki Police launched a targeted operation, successfully tracing and apprehending the accused.

Following their arrest, both were produced before the jurisdictional court. The court has remanded Richard D’Souza to judicial custody, while further investigation into the financial trail is ongoing.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to schemes promising unusually high or quick returns. Citizens are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any investment plan and seek guidance from certified financial institutions before parting with their savings or valuables.

The Mulki Police have also requested anyone who may have been duped by the accused to come forward and file a complaint.